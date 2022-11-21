Modern Warfare 2 Players Keep Asking About This Map From the Open Beta

Modern Warfare 2 launched on October 28, and since then, thousands of players have been playing what many have called the best Call of Duty title in recent years. The game featured ten maps in its launch, and season one added two more to the rotation, but Valdera Museum did not come back from the open beta, and many players are asking about it.

On November 21, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit made a post about the map that did not return from the open beta period. According to the Reddit post, Valdera Museum has been absent from the game’s map rotation. Many players have been asking about it and if it will ever come back to the game, sharing their wishes for the map to come back as it was one of the best maps in the beta.

Some players say that Valdera Museum was one of the best maps in the game’s open beta, and many players agree with this statement. Some players think the map was too big for six versus six modes and that bringing ten versus ten or even twelve versus twelve would improve the map’s experience.

There is a lot of speculation as to why the map was not featured at the game’s release. Many players think the map is not featured in the game because of a copyright issue between Activision and the Getty Museum. Some players believe the map looks like a one-for-one copy of the location, and this could bring problems to the game’s legal team.

Modern Warfare 2’s Season One came with lots of new content on November 16, adding new weapons, operators, maps, and a Battle Pass full of rewards for players who commit to the game. The developers added Shipment and Shoothouse to the regular map rotation, so players should be busy learning both maps while we wait for an official response from the developers.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022