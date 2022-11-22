Modern Warfare 2 Players Praise Battlefield 2042 For This Reason

The Battlefield and Call of Duty crowds do not always get along, so anytime both communities agree on something, it’s truly remarkable. This time many Modern Warfare 2 players started to raise attention to a Battlefield 2042 feature that Modern Warfare 2 players want to get.

On November 21, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit made a statement regarding how XP boosts work in Battlefield 2042 and how the experience will improve if Infinity Ward adopts the same model.

Right now if Modern Warfare 2 players choose to use an XP token, the timer will start running the second they press the button and will not stop counting even though they get out of the game. If players want to take advantage of these XP boosts, they have to play for the duration of the XP boost, or they will lose the advantage while not in a match.

Battlefield 2042’s XP tokens only count the time players spend actively in a match. For many Modern Warfare 2 players, this is how XP tokens should work in the game. Many players do not have enough free time to take advantage of the whole duration of some XP tokens, and others players claim that a good portion of the XP token is spent in queues while waiting for a match.

Some XP tokens give players a boost for 15 minutes, but others extend the boost a lot more. This minor tweak would improve players’ experience tenfold.

Many players think this change is a no-brainer, given that many Call of Duty players want it. Some Call of Duty players even stated that Battlefield 4 had this same XP token model, and many players believe that it used to work in the same way back in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.

It is safe to say that most players would appreciate this change and make players feel better when using one, so Modern Warfare 2 developers should consider listening to the community and making the change.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022