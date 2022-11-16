Modern Warfare 2 Players Upset by Skin Changes in Season One

Modern Warfare 2 came with its share of problems, and many players are still playing despite them. Season One launched and brought many additions to the game. Unfortunately, many players are not happy with what developers do to some Modern Warfare 2 weapon skins, and they are already talking about it on Reddit.

On November 16, a user made a post on the Modern Warfare 2 subreddit regarding the changes to some weapon skins, and since it went live, many players have been sharing their opinions. According to the Reddit post, some solid color camos have been changed, and according to the screenshot shared by the user who made the post, they look different.

The post has gathered more than two thousand upvotes and three hundred comments so far, and many users keep commenting about it. Many players were sold on these solid color camos, and now they are disappointed about what developers have made for no apparent reason.

A few players are defending the skin change, and many think that the camos were bugged in the first place, and now everyone can see the weapon shading when inspecting their weapons. Bug or not, many players prefer the previous skins, and many fans are complaining about it.

Players who loved the green, blue, and even pink camo are not happy with this unexpected change, and many of them regret grinding to get those camos.

Other players think this is a way to motivate players to buy premium skins instead of using the ones they can get through in-game unlocks. True or not, many players are not happy with this change.

Luckily, Modern Warfare 2’s Season One brought more than this disappointing change. The update brought new maps, operators, and even new weapons. Many players are trying to find ways to unlock them, and lucky for you, we know how to unlock the M13B assault rifle, so go to our article and start unlocking what could be the best assault rifle in the game.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022