Modern Warfare 2 Players Will Get Highly Awaited Game Mode in Season Two

Most Modern Warfare 2 players are not happy with the game’s current state and believe that Warzone 2 is taking away developers’ attention from what Call of Duty fans want out of the game. According to an important source, Modern Warfare 2’s Hardcore game mode will return in season two, and tons of players are already excited about an addition many thought would come when the game launched in 2022.

On January 22, the official Infinity Ward Twitter account made a post regarding an awaited game mode that many players have asked for since the game launched in 2022. According to the tweet, Modern Warfare 2’s Hardcore game mode will return in season two. The tweet did not share anything else regarding the game mode in this short tweet, but it hinted at more information in a blog that will be shared later this week.

No HUD? No problem. Hardcore is back!



Follow Season 02’s Multiplayer updates in our studio blog later this week. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 22, 2023

On Twitter, many players and content creators are excited about this new addition, while others keep talking about all the changes they want in the game to improve their experience. Hardcore was not featured at Modern Warfare 2’s launch, and veterans of the series were upset about it, complaining on social media about how one of their favorite game modes was not available on day one when the game launched.

On Reddit, many players are excited about the news regarding the game mode, and others are still complaining about a few of the many issues they have with the game. Even though Modern Warfare 2 is one of the best-sold Call of Duty titles in recent years, many players are not happy with the game they got at launch and believe developers gave them an unfinished game with less content than in previous titles.

Little by little, developers have added more content to the game and fixed some of the issues that have been harming the players’ experience since the game launched. Even though the game is far from perfect is great to see developers fixing and improving the experience that many players keep returning to every day. Many players state Modern Warfare 2 is a dying game, but the numbers do not lie. The game may have fewer players when comparing it to the launch, but it is far from dead.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023