Mortal Kombat 1 Easy XP Farming Guide | Rank Up Fast With Invasions

Mortal Kombat 1‘s new “Invasion Mode” incorporates many elements from role-playing games, with the most prominent being a level-up system that allows players to increase their chosen fighter’s strength with XP earned from completing combat encounters and minigames. The obstacles you must overcome to make it to the end of each of Invasion Mode’s maps become more challenging as you progress, so gaining as much XP as possible is essential. Here’s how to farm XP quickly in Mortal Kombat 1.

How to Farm XP in Mortal Kombat 1

Farming XP in Mortal Kombat 1‘s Invasion Mode can be frustrating since each challenge (or encounter) gives a relatively fixed amount of XP. The exact amount of XP you get from a challenge depends on several factors, including the level of your CPU opponent, how well you utilize your chosen Kameo Fighter, and whether you finish off your foe with a Fatality. During my playthrough, I found that the best way to grind XP if you ever need to level up fast is to find a challenge that gives out more XP than average and try your best to perform well.

While you can farm a decent amount of XP by replaying any combat-oriented encounters, you’ll gain the most XP from meetings that require you to face off against multiple opponents in a row. Several “multi-man” combat challenges are scattered throughout Invasion Mode’s maps, and one of the best can be found in the first one, Feijiang Village. Once you clear the introductory path and reach the first t-junction, head right until you hit the wall, then head down. At the bottom of this path, you will find a Tower Encounter.

Tower Encounters are essentially a smaller version of the game’s arcade ladder mode, pitting you against three opponents in a gauntlet. During one of my runs through a tower, I even got ambushed by a “Secret Fight,” so I gained the XP of four encounters for the price of three. This, and any other multi-opponent combat encounters you find as you progress through Feijian Village, are excellent spots to farm XP if you need it.

What Does XP Do in Mortal Kombat 1’s Invasion Mode?

Mortal Kombat’s level-up system isn’t as complicated as those in full-on RPGs since your level will increase automatically whenever your character hits their XP threshold. Once they level up, you’ll be given a few stat points to invest into your fighter’s score stats: Health, Attack, Special, Defense, and Agility.

Once you level up for the first time (guaranteed to happen in the game’s Cage Manor tutorial level), you will be prompted to either invest your points manually or allow the game to do it for you. I let the game improve my stats automatically, and I ended up with a well-balanced character that excelled in no particular stat but was at least competent in all of them.

- This article was updated on September 25th, 2023