Mortal Kombat 1 Gameplay Livestream May Have Teased a Huge Spoiler Twist

The fact that Mortal Kombat 1 is set to be one of 2023’s biggest releases is no news to anyone. Still, this Friday, a day after the first official look at the game’s gameplay was revealed, another new gameplay showcase may have actually spoiled one of the game’s big twists.

The could-be twist was first revealed during an official Livestream by Brazil’s WarnerPlay (one of Warner’s official outlets focused primarily on game news and announcements), which featured a look at several fights recorded during Summer Games Fest. On it, the possible twist could be spotted during some of Sub-Zero’s pre-battle voice lines, which heavily indicate that he will no longer be on Liu-Kang’s side at the end of the game’s main storyline.

The voice lines in question were featured before Sub-Zero faced Kitana and then Liu Kang. During the pre-fight with Kitana, it is possible to see the Princess commenting on how the former’s clan used to fight for a cause, with the latter replying ”It’s better now that we serve ourselves.” In the Liu Kang fight, however, he says that he will never let Sub-Zero inside the Temple of the Elements, with the latter responding with ”I will have the power you locked away inside”.

It’s worth reminding that according to Ed Boon, as well as the already revealed trailers, in the newly created universe of Mortal Kombat 1, both Scorpion and Sub-Zero are now brothers and seem to serve the Lord of Fire.

In the Livestream, which you can check out below, it is also possible to see a few Fatalities, more of the Kameo fighter system, and get a better understanding of the game’s overall feel. It’s important to point out that many other Summer Games Fest gameplays currently feature at least one of the voice lines talked about above, and there may be even more story hints hidden in some pre-fight dialogue.

It’s also important to point out that, as it was made clear by the team during the video, the footage was recorded while playing the build made for Summer Games Fest, so it is most definitely not indicative of the final product.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to be released on September 19, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can pre-order the game right now on all available platforms.

- This article was updated on June 9th, 2023