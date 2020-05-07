Mortal Kombat 11 once again showed that Netherrealm Studios was the king of fighting game story modes when it released last year. The game has received a lot of post-launch support since, including the addition of characters like Nightwolf, Terminator, and Joker. We were really hoping to see a second Kombat Pack like we did with Mortal Kombat X, but we were surprised when they put out a teaser for a new story expansion the other day, which has now been revealed as Mortal Kombat: Aftermath.

Just like with the teaser trailer, the reveal trailer for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath starts off right where the game’s story mode ended, as Liu Kang became the new Thunder God and was told by Raiden that he can now architect a new timeline. They are interrupted by the trio of Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, and Fujin, two of which were previous DLC characters in the game.

This led into more story information, followed by the reveal of not just Fujin as a new DLC character, but Sheeva as well. The big DLC character reveal came at the end though, where it was announced that Robocop was also being added to the game.

The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion is set to release on May 26. It will cost $39.99 and will add the story expansion, the three aforementioned DLC characters, and three skin packs. You can also get both it and the previous Kombat Pack for $49.99 if you already own the base game. If you have nothing related to Mortal Kombat 11, you can get the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection, which includes the base game, the Kombat Pack, and the Aftermath expansion for $59.99. Those looking for this in physical form will have to wait until June though for it to arrive. If you pre-order any of these versions, you will also get the Eternal Klash Skin Pack that includes a new skin for Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Frost.

Beyond the actual expansion, Netherrealm Studios is also releasing a free update for Mortal Kombat 11 on the same date. This update will include new stages, stage fatalities, and the addition of the much requested Friendships. The few Friendships shown look great, so we can’t wait to see the full roster of them when they are available alongside the Aftermath expansion on May 26.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath – Official Reveal Trailer