Mortal Kombat 11 Has Sold Through 12 Million Copies Worldwide

Warner Bros. Games has announced that Mortal Kombat 11, NetherRealm’s hit 2019 fighter, has sold over 12 million copies worldwide. The title has received countless balance patches over its lifetime, and with 12 DLC Fighters and a full-on story expansion, it makes perfect sense as to why this game has sold this many copies. It was originally revealed back at The Game Awards in 2018, with Ed Boon presenting an award only for it to be interrupted with 11’s reveal trailer. This year, the game received a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S version, titled Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition. This edition came with all released DLC content included with the main game and sold quite well according to NPD data and available sales data.

The characters selected for DLC have also helped push Mortal Kombat 11 to 12 million copies sold, with incredibly iconic characters such as The Terminator, Robocop, and even Rambo joining the battle throughout the game’s DLC lifespan. Mortal Kombat 11 is also on sale quite frequently, allowing it to get into the hands of as many players as possible. All of these aspects come together around an incredibly fun game, and it makes all the sense in the world as to how the game sold so many copies.

In an interview with Xbox Achievements, Ed Boon stated “When Mortal Kombat launched nearly 30 years ago, I never dreamed it would grow into the franchise it is today with more than 73 million games sold”. 73 million copies is a massive amount of copies for the franchise, more than Super Smash Bros., Street Fighter, and Tekken. That is quite a feat, and a well-deserved one for the amount of effort NetherRealm puts into each of the Mortal Kombat titles. Rumors have been swirling that the team’s next game is related to Marvel in some form, and we cannot wait to see it in action hopefully sometime soon.