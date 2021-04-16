Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate on Sale ahead of Movie

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate has received a deep discount ahead of the Mortal Kombat movie’s launch on April 16th. Fans noticed after the game was included as a part of the update to the PlayStation Store Spring Sale, but this discount is also available on Steam and the Xbox Store. Mortal Kombat 11 and its Ultimate version have both been received extremely well, so this marks a great opportunity for those who have not already grabbed the game.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate includes the first and second Kombat Pack of DLC characters alongside a massive story expansion in the form of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, all available for $29.99. While the future of support for the game is unknown, with no further DLC announced, this amounts to a massive amount of content and the best way to play Mortal Kombat 11. While owners of the base game can get the next-generation version of the game for no additional cost on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series systems, this sale is currently the cheapest way to get all of the DLC, even if you have previously purchased the base game.

When the Ultimate version was released last fall, it also added several exciting features. All versions of Mortal Kombat 11 on console were given cross-platform multiplayer, meaning PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox consoles were all in the same matchmaking pools. Mortal Kombat 11’s netcode is industry-leading for the fighting game genre, so this addition was an exciting expansion to gamers’ player base on both families of consoles. Furthermore, the games’ next-generation version received enhancements to the game’s graphics, dynamic resolutions up to 4k, and faster loading times. Those with an Xbox Series or PlayStation 5 console looking for something to play on the new hardware will not be disappointed by the enhanced version of the game. The game is on sale for just $29.99 until April 29th.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S