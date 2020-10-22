Mortal Kombat 11’s Rambo is Gloriously Over The Top

I’ve haven’t played a Mortal Kombat game since 2015 (because I’m pretty damn terrible at fighting games) but NetherRealm’s take on Rambo has me . . . intrigued. For a character that started off as a combat veteran with the world’s most intense case of PTSD, Rambo has certainly become more, uh, talented over the years. If you enjoy cartoonish 80s action heroes then Mortal Kombat 11’s Rambo is right up your alley.

Rambo arrives November 17th in the Mortal Kombat Pack 2 and Ultimate Edition.

There’s plenty here for fans of the character to dig into. Rambo’s kit features many of his “iconic” weapons, and if NetherRealm even figured out a way to integrate traps into his moveset. Standard issue combat knife? Check. Machine guns that spew more bullets than they can hold? Check. Falling log covered in spikes? Also check. Oh, and a bow with explosive arrows; can’t forget the bow with explosive arrows!

All jokes aside, NetherRealm has been crushing it with the pop culture characters, and Rambo looks to be another fun, ultra-violent addition to the game. You can grab him as part of the Kombat Pack 2 ($19.99) that launches November 17th, but if you’re new to the game (like myself) then the upcoming $60 Ultimate Edition will include not only that DLC, but the first Kombat Pack and the Aftermath Expansion as well. Be sure to check out the gameplay trailer for Rambo below if you need that sweet, sweet Sylvester Stallone fix.