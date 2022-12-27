Nadeshot Tells CoD MW2 Players to Stop Whining: ‘You Know What to Expect at This Point’

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 launched on October 28, and since then, thousands of players are enjoying all the excitement and thrill the game’s campaign and multiplayer modes offer, but a meaningful size of the community is not entirely happy with the product they got, and a well-known streamer is trying to get players to stop complaining about the current state of the game.

On December 26, a popular Call of Duty figure made a stream in which he encouraged players to stop complaining about Modern Warfare 2. According to Nadeshot, a former Pro Call of Duty player and current LA Thieves CEO, said players need to stop complaining about Modern Warfare 2 current state and how everyone knows what Call of Duty has to offer after years and years of sequels.

“You know what to expect at this point, so I really don’t understand where a lot of the hate comes from.”@Nadeshot pushes back against CoD players hating on Modern Warfare 2. pic.twitter.com/WYHmIXSrgu — Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 26, 2022

According to Nadeshot, Call of Duty has not changed much between games, so most veterans of the title already know what to expect from future releases. Nadeshot’s statement should resonate with many Call of Duty fans, as the Call of Duty formula has stayed the same for the most part.

Players should already know that most Call of Duty titles will release in an unfinished state, with decent weapons with most elements of the previous release. Ensuring that most players know how to go through the game and feel novel enough not to believe they are playing the same title again.

Modern Warfare 2 players have complained about the game since its release, but that did not stop the game from becoming one of the most-sold titles of 2022, and with Warzone 2’s release, more players are experiencing the game than before.

Many players are complaining about the unstable and unfinished experience that Modern Warfare 2 offers. Hundreds of players feel that Modern Warfare 2 did not offer a complete Call of Duty experience and think that Warzone 2 is leaving the staple multiplayer experience behind.

Nadeshot is no stranger to these complaints, as a while ago, he was featured in a clip complaining about Warzone 2’s current state regarding sudden crashes and the subpar experience. Everyone has been subject to these issues, and the game’s fanbase is not happy about it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 27th, 2022