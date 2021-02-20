NBA 2K21 Roster Update Changes Player Ratings

2K Sports and Visual Concepts have now released a new roster update to NBA 2K21. This week’s roster update has a big affect on player ratings.

While it is a small change, the highest rated player in the new NBA 2K21 roster update is Stephen Curry from the Golden State Warriors. The popular player now has an overall rating of 96 in the game!

While there are many players that have improved, there are sadly some that have decreased their player ratings. Player ratings are changed due to how they play in the real life NBA season.

2K Sports uploaded details of the roster update on the official website. You can check the roster update info posted below.

Movers Sorted by OVR

Stephen Curry: 96 OVR (+1)

Jayson Tatum: 90 OVR (-1)

Karl-Anthony Towns: 89 OVR (-1)

Bam Adebayo: 88 OVR (-1)

Ben Simmons: 88 OVR (+1)

Zach LaVine: 88 OVR (+1)

Zion Williamson: 88 OVR (+1)

Domantas Sabonis: 87 OVR (+1)

Chris Paul: 87 OVR (+2)

Jrue Holiday: 86 OVR (+1)

De’Aaron Fox: 86 OVR (+1)

Julius Randle: 86 OVR (+1)

Ja Morant: 85 OVR (-1)

Gordon Hayward: 85 OVR (-1)

Jamal Murray: 85 OVR (-1)

Malcolm Brogdon: 85 OVR (-1)

Kemba Walker: 84 OVR (-1)

Collin Sexton: 83 OVR (-1)

Andre Drummond: 83 OVR (-1)

Jerami Grant: 83 OVR (-1)

John Wall: 83 OVR (-1)

LaMelo Ball: 83 OVR (+2)

Terry Rozier III: 83 OVR (+2)

Jonas Valančiūnas: 82 OVR (+1)

Jordan Clarkson: 82 OVR (+1)

Eric Gordon: 82 OVR (+1)

Dejounte Murray: 82 OVR (+1)

Malik Beasley: 82 OVR (+1)

Tyrese Haliburton: 82 OVR (+2)

Al Horford: 82 OVR (+2)

Victor Oladipo: 81 OVR (-2)

Hassan Whiteside: 81 OVR (+1)

Louis Williams: 81 OVR (+3)

Goran Dragić: 80 OVR (-1)

Steven Adams: 80 OVR (-1)

Keldon Johnson: 80 OVR (-1)

Thaddeus Young: 80 OVR (+1)

Kyle Anderson: 80 OVR (+1)

Mason Plumlee: 80 OVR (+1)

Norman Powell: 80 OVR (+1)

Harrison Barnes: 79 OVR (-2)

DeMarcus Cousins: 79 OVR (-1)

Coby White: 79 OVR (+1)

Marcus Morris Sr: 79 OVR (+1)

Jeremy Lamb: 79 OVR (+1)

Draymond Green: 79 OVR (+1)

Immanuel Quickley: 79 OVR (+2)

Lonzo Ball: 79 OVR (+2)

Carmelo Anthony: 79 OVR (+2)

Seth Curry: 78 OVR (-2)

Daniel Theis: 78 OVR (-1)

P.J. Washington: 78 OVR (-1)

Josh Richardson: 78 OVR (-1)

Eric Bledsoe: 78 OVR (-1)

Blake Griffin: 78 OVR (-1)

Rudy Gay: 78 OVR (-1)

Patrick Mills: 78 OVR (-1)

Rui Hachimura: 78 OVR (-1)

Devonte Graham: 78 OVR (+1)

Dario Šarić: 78 OVR (+1)

Gary Trent Jr.: 78 OVR (+1)

T.J. McConnell: 78 OVR (+2)

Frank Kaminsky III: 78 OVR (+2)

Saddiq Bey: 78 OVR (+4)

Buddy Hield: 77 OVR (-1)

Terrence Ross: 77 OVR (-1)

Tristan Thompson: 77 OVR (+1)

Nerlens Noel: 77 OVR (+1)

Delon Wright: 77 OVR (+1)

David Nwaba: 77 OVR (+1)

Jakob Poeltl: 77 OVR (+1)

Kyle Kuzma: 77 OVR (+2)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 77 OVR (+2)

Pat Connaughton: 76 OVR (-1)

Will Barton: 76 OVR (-1)

Obi Toppin: 76 OVR (+1)

Josh Jackson: 76 OVR (+1)

Jae’Sean Tate: 76 OVR (+1)

Mike Muscala: 76 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Roby: 76 OVR (+1)

Grayson Allen: 76 OVR (+2)

James Ennis: 76 OVR (+2)

Isaiah Stewart: 76 OVR (+2)

Darius Bazley: 76 OVR (+2)

Anfernee Simons: 76 OVR (+2)

Kent Bazemore: 76 OVR (+2)

Kenrich Williams: 76 OVR (+3)

Duncan Robinson: 75 OVR (-2)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 75 OVR (-2)

Maxi Kleber: 75 OVR (-2)

Terence Davis: 75 OVR (-2)

Damion Lee: 75 OVR (-2)

Deni Avdija: 75 OVR (-1)

Danny Green: 75 OVR (-1)

Onyeka Okongwu: 75 OVR (-1)

Rajon Rondo: 75 OVR (-1)

Malik Monk: 75 OVR (-1)

Austin Rivers: 75 OVR (-1)

Taj Gibson: 75 OVR (-1)

Alex Caruso: 75 OVR (-1)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 75 OVR (-1)

Lonnie Walker IV: 75 OVR (-1)

Torrey Craig: 75 OVR (+1)

Denzel Valentine: 75 OVR (+1)

Tomas Satoransky: 75 OVR (+1)

Justin Holiday: 75 OVR (+1)

Desmond Bane: 75 OVR (+2)

Justin Jackson: 75 OVR (+3)

Juan Toscano: 75 OVR (+3)

Aron Baynes: 74 OVR (-1)

P.J. Tucker: 74 OVR (-1)

Rodney Hood: 74 OVR (-1)

Bryn Forbes: 74 OVR (+1)

Jake Layman: 74 OVR (+1)

Jaylen Nowell: 74 OVR (+1)

Dylan Windler: 74 OVR (+2)

Kira Lewis Jr.: 74 OVR (+2)

Darius Miller: 74 OVR (+2)

Taurean Prince: 73 OVR (-2)

Furkan Korkmaz: 73 OVR (-1)

D.J. Augustin: 73 OVR (-1)

Isaac Okoro: 73 OVR (-1)

Andre Iguodala: 73 OVR (-1)

Stanley Johnson: 73 OVR (-1)

Danuel House: 73 OVR (-1)

Ben McLemore: 73 OVR (-1)

Josh Okogie: 73 OVR (-1)

Harry Giles III: 73 OVR (-1)

Semi Ojeleye: 73 OVR (+1)

Mychal Mulder: 73 OVR (+2)

Yuta Watanabe: 72 OVR (-2)

Jalen Smith: 72 OVR (-1)

Glenn Robinson III: 72 OVR (-1)

Terance Mann: 72 OVR (+1)

Zeke Nnaji: 72 OVR (+1)

Max Strus: 72 OVR (+3)

Damyean Dotson: 71 OVR (-1)

Gary Clark: 71 OVR (-1)

Skylar Mays: 71 OVR (+3)

Drew Eubanks: 71 OVR (+3)

