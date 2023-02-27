New Apex Legends Cheat Is Causing Ruckus Among Players

Image: Respawn Entertainment

An Apex Legends streamer found a new cheat that will cause some trouble in the Apex Legends community. Most players are used to wallhacks and aimbots, but this cheating technique may be even more harmful than the other ones, so get ready to learn about this new Apex Legends cheat.

On February 26, ModernWarzone’s Twitter profile shared a small clip featuring a streamer that had a suspicious problem when his squad encountered another enemy team. According to the small video clip and ModernWarzone’s tweet, Apex Legends cheats are getting more complex, the streamers encountered an enemy team, and every time the streamer got hit by them, his character started to reload his weapon without hitting the reload button.

There’s a new cheat in Apex Legends that forces you to reload your weapon every time you’re shot by the cheater.



Praying some stupid shit like this doesn’t make it to Warzone. pic.twitter.com/VLqDg5zQF0 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) February 27, 2023

The streamer seems shocked by this new cheating method, surpassing the old and well-known methods like wallhacking and aim botting, common in some competitive shooters like Call of Duty and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Cheating is a serious issue in PC gaming, plaguing many competitive games filled with tryhard and dedicated players that put thousands of hours and effort into climbing up the leaderboards and ranked game modes looking to make a name for themselves in the competitive scene.

Games like Valorant and now Modern Warfare 2 have ranked modes, game modes where competitive players get matched against each other looking to climb up the ranks, earn rewards, and bragging rights when they encounter players in lower ranks than them.

In game modes like this, cheaters are players’ worst nightmare. A cheater brings hell in ranked matches, and many gamers prefer to quit the game instead of facing the possibility of losing their time and effort when going against someone they cannot win against.

Warzone Caldera was once plagued with hundreds of cheaters, and many fans of the battle royale genre preferred to go to other titles like Apex Legends and PUBG. Now Apex Legends could become the next Warzone Caldera if the developers do not handle this new cheating method soon.

Apex Legends players should take a look at this video and learn about what they could face the next time they go into an Apex Legends match. Cheaters do not seem to stop developing new ways to ruin everyone’s experience, so do not be surprised if you experience the same thing in the next few days.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023