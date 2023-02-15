Apex Legends: Season 16 Ranked Map Rotation Explained

Gamers ready to get back into the action with the newest season of Apex Legends may find themselves curious about the newest change to map rotations. In the past, players needed to wait a fair bit of time before getting the chance to jump into a new map, but Season 16 flips that right on its head.

So, what do players have to look forward to when they jump into this fast-and-furious shooter now that the update is out in the wild? Let’s dive right in with our favorite squad and find out what players should be keeping an eye out for when they jump into the Ranked Mode of Apex Legends!

New Map Rotation Schedule in Apex Legends

Rather than needing to wait what feels like forever to get into a new map in Ranked, players will now only need to wait a total of 24 hours before the newest map becomes available. This means that players will not need to avoid a specific map and this particular mode if they find their K/D Ratio falling due to the layout, or just general non-enjoyment of that particular map.

While there are still only 3 maps in total that will be rotated in this particular mode, the chance to get into something new can help the game feel fresh, rather than like a chore for those that have the Sigma Grindset when it comes to this game. Alongside the addition of Team Deathmatch, it seems that the Apex team is doing everything possible to keep this title feeling fresh.

Players hoping to jump into ranked with their friends on any platform have plenty to look forward to with the newest Season 16 drops and Battle Pass. This may be the most accessible season yet for those hoping to jump in, with the addition of new modes and so many other features to make the game less intimidating to those unfamiliar with it.

Apex Legends is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023