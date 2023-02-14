Apex Legends Revelry is finally here and it, of course, has a new Battle Pass. Along with the new class perks and Nemesis energy AR, there is a Revelry Battle Pass up for grabs. Here is whether or not the Revelry Battle Pass is worth it.

How Much is the Revelry Battle Pass in Apex Legends?

Much like the free reward tracker, there is a free track on the Battle Pass. However, if you want to make the most out of your time spent in Apex Legends, you’ll want to buy the Premium Tier.

The Premium Tier Battle Pass costs 950 Apex Coins, which is around USD$10.00. You can also buy the Premium Bundle, which instantly unlocks 25 levels of the Premium Tier Battle Pass, for 2,800 Apex Coins, which is around USD$27.00.

What is in the Revelry Battle Pass in Apex Legends?

The Revelry Premium Tier Battle Pass includes Epic skins for Bloodhound, Mirage, and Rampart. You’ll also get a Legendary G7 Scout skin. As you make progress through the Battle Pass, you’ll get a Legendary Crypto skin at level 25, a Legendary Valkyrie skin at level 50, and a Legendary Mastiff skin at level 100.

On the track, you’ll unlock Apex Packs, Apex Coins, Crafting Materials, frames, weapon skins, quips, trackers, XP boosts, holosprays, and more. There are plenty of rewards as you progress through the Revelry Premium Tier Battle Pass.

Is the Apex Legends Reverly Battle Pass Worth it?

Now that you know what the Revelry Premium Tier Battle Pass has, you can decide for yourself if it is worth it. In our opinion, the Battle Pass is worth it if you like the skins. If you don’t, save your money for the 4 Anniversary Collection Event or future Apex Legends events.

You’re free to spend your Apex Coins however you’d like, but at least now, you can make an educated decision.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023