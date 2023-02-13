Is Apex Legends Cross Platform?

Since Apex Legends Revelry is almost here, many old and new players are wondering if Apex Legends has cross platform play. For those that aren’t familiar with the term, cross platform means that any player from any console can play with each other. Here’s whether or not Apex Legends has cross platform.

Does Apex Legends Have Cross Platform?

Though they still don’t have cross save and many other highly requested features, yes, Apex Legends has cross platform. This means that whether you’re on Xbox or PlayStation or PC or Nintendo Switch, you can play with every other platform.

How to Add Cross Platform Friends in Apex Legends

To play online with your friends on other platforms you first need to enable cross play. To do that, click on the cogwheel when you are on the main menu of Apex Legends. Go to Settings and find Cross Platform Play. Enable it and you’re good to go.

To add your friends that are on other platforms, you need to go to the Friends menu and select “Find Friend.” You then need to know what your friend’s EA ID name is since that is the only username that you’ll be able to find. The EA ID can be found in the About Me section of your EA Account.

Once you’ve searched for the correct EA ID, send a friend request. Your friend should get it and be able to accept it. Once they do, they will be permanently added to your friends list. You can now cross play together.

If you’ve never played Apex Legends before, now is a great time to start. With the new Welcome Challenges and Orientation Matches, Apex Legends is more welcoming than ever.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023