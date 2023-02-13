How to Get Apex Legends Revelry Twitch Drops

Apex Legends Twitch Drops contain free in-game rewards similar to the reward tracker. But with Twitch Drops, all you need to do is watch and enjoy.

Apex Legends Revelry Twitch Drops, Explained

The first thing you need to do to make sure you can get the Twitch Drops is link your EA account with your Twitch account. If you don’t do this, you won’t be able to transfer your rewards earned on Twitch over to your Apex Legends file.

To link your EA and Twitch accounts, go to the EA Twitch link website and follow the steps to link your accounts. With that done, you can look up what time Revelry starts and plan out which streamer you’ll be watching to get your Twitch Drops.

The Apex Legends Revelry Twitch Drops are available from February 14 to February 17. To get the drops, all you need to do is watch a steamer who has Drops enabled and is playing Apex Legends. Here are the drops and how to get them:

Loading Screen (dropped after watching 1 hour)

(dropped after watching 1 hour) Gun Charm (dropped after watching 2 hours)

(dropped after watching 2 hours) Apex Pack (dropped after watching 3 hours)

And here are the dates and times of when to get the Twitch Drops:

Tues, Feb 14th @ 8am PT through Wed, Feb 15th @ 8am PT: Drop 1

Weds, Feb 15th @ 8am PT through Thurs, Feb 16th @ 8am PT: Drop 2

Thurs, Feb 16th @ 8am PT through Friday, Feb 17th @ 8am PT: Drop 3

Fri, Feb 17th @ 8am PT through Sat, Feb 18th @ 8am PT: Drop 4

And that is all there is to Apex Legends Revelry Twitch Drops. Be sure to get in there and get the drops you want. As you watch, you can check out the Revelry Battle Pass which is very Rhapsody-leaning.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023