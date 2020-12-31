New Black Ops Cold War Glitch Makes Players Invisible

A strange new glitch has appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War that turns players invisible. It’s a rare issue but it absolutely derails any match it happens in. Nobody has been able to pinpoint a cause either, meaning this could just be a completely random occurrence.

This Reddit post showcases the issue. While the map and weapon models load in just fine, all of the player models for both allies and enemies fail to render. This leads to floating guns running around the map trying to shoot targets that they cannot see, which understandably ruins the match.

There isn’t a workaround to fix this glitch, and nobody really even knows what causes it. One comment states the glitch happens after a chopper gunner crashes, but the original poster claims that the players were already invisible when they loaded into the match. It also seems to just affect one player instead of the whole lobby. Even though other players appear to be invisible, enemies are able to target the affected player just fine. The linked Reddit post shows an enemy shooting the original poster with ease, and the kill feed continues to scroll along as if nothing is wrong.

There are other posts on the Black Ops Cold War subreddit that mention invisible player models in certain modes, so other people have definitely been affected by this bug. Neither Treyarch nor Activision have commented on this issue, but it appears to be a very rare bug that only affects a small subset of players under very specific circumstances. This glitch will likely be fixed in an upcoming patch, but the developers have other pressing matters to attend to as well.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.