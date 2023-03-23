New Elden Ring Update Misses One Key Player Request

Image: FromSoftware Inc

Elden Ring has been at the forefront of gaming attention for a few years now and whenever a new update is released players rush back in. Listening to player feedback is something that every developer should strive to ensure they do. When a feature is requested and isn’t added, it can leave some players feeling as though they weren’t heard — this seems to be the case for Elden Ring Update 1.09.

When the update patch notes were released for players, people were quick to navigate to Reddit and begin discussing the Ray Tracing feature. Some users had made comments about the fact that there was no DLSS or FSR support; specifically relating to the upscaling functionality. Without any way for this to happen, it can mean that the Ray Tracing features can’t be fully felt by many players.

The last thing that people will want to have to happen is to try and test out Ray Tracing to barely notice any difference. Ray Tracing implementation always tends to be highly requested for any game so having the proper support to make sure that features will run smoothly for players is important. Of course, the developers will likely know what the best strategy is to implement a feature for their own game.

Just because upscaling wasn’t added doesn’t mean that there isn’t any less value to this feature for some players. Although it would have been a mighty benefit if it was included for those who were needing it. Some games tend to have this available so it’s a shame that DLSS functionality wasn’t included in Elden Ring to help performance.

Key Changes in the Elden Ring 1.09 Update

Even though DLSS or FSR haven’t been supported with the update, there were plenty of impressive changes included with the Elden Ring 1.09 update. The list we have written below showcases a few of these.

Ray Tracing Support was added for the game.

There is now a period of invincibility after you respawn in the Colosseum.

Increased overall running attack speeds for weapons such as the Straight Sword and Curved Sword.

The grab range with Lifesteal Fish Ashes of War has been increased.

Lots of PvP changes such as decreasing the power from any two-handed jump attacks.

Update 1.09 is definitely something that you will want to install sooner rather than later. You will be able to find the Ray Tracing options inside the “Game Options” menu on consoles or the “Graphics” menu on PC. In the meantime, while you are waiting for the update to install, you can try Ray Tracing in other games for a good comparison.

