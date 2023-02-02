New Genshin Impact Leak Hints at Baizhu’s Role, First Kaveh Crumbs Also Leaked

As Genshin Impact fans enjoy the final days of the 2023 Lantern Rite activities, a new series of leaks surfaced, this time hinting at the abilities of the playable versions of both Baizhu and Kaveh.

According to the new series of leaks, revealed by Drak on the Focalors | Thalassa Mains Discord channel and made public by user FarronDS in the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit, Baizhu will be the game’s first Dendro shielder. The new leak also revealed that he will be able to convert ATK into Elemental Mastery and that he will be able to use coordinated attacks.

The most recent Baizhu leak also agrees on many points with the description provided early today by a Baidu forum moderator, which claimed that the Liyue Pharmacist will be sub-DPS capable of generating shields, converting an at-the-time unknown stat in EM, and performing coordinated attacks. Also according to the leak, Baizhu’s Elemental Skill will feature a hold and a press variant.

The fact that both leaks agree in many aspects is also great for all expecting news regarding Kaveh, as the Baidu moderator also revealed the first info regarding his set. According to the text-based leak, Kaveh will be able to make use of a mysterious item, referred to as a box, to summon a domain with his Elemental Burst.

When Will Baizhu and Kaveh be Released?

According to many rumors, as well as to the reliable banner schedule assembled by the known SaveYourPrimos team, both Baizhu and Kaveh are set to be released during Genshin Impact’s upcoming version 3.6, with Baizu being a 5-star Dendro Catalyst. It’s also important to point out that the said version is very likely set to be the game’s last before the debut of the Hydro region of Fontaine.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2023