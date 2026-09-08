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Category:
News
True Crime

New leads surface in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance after a tablet matching her device shows up in a private sale

Image of Evan Tacal
Evan Tacal
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Published: Sep 8, 2026 06:00 pm

A strange new claim has surfaced in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance. A woman allegedly said she bought a tablet that may have belonged to the missing 84-year-old.

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Per HindustanTimes, the claim comes from a viral video posted by a YouTuber following the case. According to the woman interviewed in the video, she paid $10 for the device from a man in the Speedway Boulevard and Alvernon Way area of Tucson.

The story quickly spread online because the woman reportedly said police became involved after she connected the tablet to Wi-Fi. There is currently no official confirmation that the device belonged to Nancy Guthrie.

This tablet story has a lot of unanswered questions

According to the account described, the woman said law enforcement took the tablet along with her backpack and other personal belongings after questioning her about where she obtained it. The report does not independently establish that the tablet was connected to Nancy’s disappearance.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department was also reportedly asked about an iPad connected to the case. The response shared by a true-crime page allegedly said there was no mention of a stolen iPad during the investigation.

The reported response referred specifically to an iPad, while the viral claim describes the device more generally as a tablet. That leaves open the basic question of exactly what device was allegedly recovered and why it might be connected to Nancy.

Further developments are awaited as to whether the device would be ultimately authenticated as belonging to Nancy. If so, investigators could potentially have another physical item to examine alongside the ransom note as they try to reconstruct what happened to her. But there is nothing publicly available right now that establishes how the tablet was obtained, who previously possessed it, or how it could be connected to her disappearance.

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Author
Image of Evan Tacal
Evan Tacal
Evan Joshua G. Tacal BSBA Graduate from Far Eastern University 6+ years of writing experience Has taken an interest in planting