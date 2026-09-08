A road-rage dispute in Fort Worth reportedly escalated into gunfire outside a family’s home. The incident left one person injured and ended with four teenagers being detained after a police pursuit.

Recommended Videos

Per NBC, Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call around 1:34 p.m. in the 3400 block of Thannisch Avenue. Officers learned that someone had already been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Police later determined the person had been injured by shattered glass after bullets struck the home’s front door, rather than being directly hit by gunfire.

According to police, the incident began as a road-rage dispute between two drivers, with one driver following the other toward a residence. The situation escalated when people inside the suspect vehicle allegedly opened fire toward a family standing outside the home.

The chase gave police a way to track down the vehicle

Fort Worth’s Real Time Crime Center obtained a description of the suspect vehicle and entered the information into the Flock camera system. Officers were then able to locate the vehicle and attempted to stop it using emergency lights and sirens. Instead, the driver fled, leading to a pursuit.

Fort Worth/Haltom City. Pursuit End (Delayed). FWPD RTCC advised NRHW Police dispatch of a Police chase on EB Airport Freeway. Reported shooting suspects went south on Handley Ederville and WB Stoneway Drive. Felony Stop ensued. Police are recovering items including guns thrown… — Scanner Traffic– Fort Worth 🇺🇸 (@ScannerRadioDFW) September 6, 2026

The chase ended near the 1900 block of Handley Ederville Road. During the pursuit, officers reported seeing at least one weapon being thrown from the vehicle. Police subsequently found two guns inside the vehicle. Similar incidents have previously seen road-rage disputes escalate into violent confrontations, showing just how unpredictable these encounters can become.

All four occupants were detained. Police identified them as teenagers between 14 and 16 years old and said they would be interviewed by detectives. Their names have not been released because of their ages, and authorities have not publicly announced charges against them.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy