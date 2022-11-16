New Modern Warfare 2 Bug Gives a Sneak Peek at Unreleased Skins

Modern Warfare 2 players found a way to get a sneak peek into some unreleased content that will come into the game. Looks like the famous CDL bug is back in Modern Warfare 2, and many players are starting to take advantage of it.

On November 16, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit made a post regarding a famous bug that lets players see unreleased content. According to the post, players who use the bug can scroll around and see all the unreleased content in the game. The Reddit post was made with a screenshot of an unreleased Nova skin called Cardio.

According to a user in the comment section, any player can use the CDL bug to their advantage, and he even showed players how to use it. The player stated that starting a private CDL and switching to the operator panel will allow players to see any operator skin or weapon blueprint in the game.

Many users are scared that exploiting this bug will get them banned in the future, but a few fans think that because the content is in the game, they are not doing anything illegal. Any player afraid of getting banned or reprimanded should stay away from this and wait until the content is officially released.

Modern Warfare 2’s Season One has brought lots of content to the Call of Duty community alongside Warzone 2 and DMZ’s launch. Players should have enough content for a while now, so if you are not up to date with Modern Warfare 2 Season One’s Battle Pass, make sure you read our guide.

Besides the new operators, maps, and weapons, season one brought the Tier One game mode. Many players have waited for this mode and a good reason, Tier One is Modern Warfare 2’s version of Hardcore and players have been waiting for this semi-realistic game mode since the game’s launch. Now they will be able to experience Modern Warfare 2 as they want.

If you are looking to get a head start and begin leveling up the new weapon, read our guide on how to unlock the M13B and start the grind.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022