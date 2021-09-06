New This Week in Video Games (Sept. 6 – 10)

The month of September started off light in terms of new video games, but it has since picked up steam very quickly. Leading up to the notorious “Broketober”, this month is not pulling its punches, having some long-awaited titles that will already have consumers’ wallets aching before we even reach the 15th.

These are the games coming for the second week of September.

September 7

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch – PlayStation 4 and 5, PC (Steam)

Remember that game with the very angry rabbit and his giant mechanical arm shown off in Sony’s July State of Play? That game is coming out this week! Described as having ‘dieselpunk’ aesthetics, this Metroidvania game may turn out to be a hidden gem in Sony’s extended library of exclusive titles.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate – PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Epic Games)

The HD remaster of the critically acclaimed Wii title from eleven years ago is also slated for an early September release. Relive and foil Dr. Eggman’s plans in using the alien Wisps’ powers to take over the world. Also, partake in new features that weren’t in the old game such as Rival Rush and the Jade Wisp. You can check out our review of the game here.

September 9

The Artful Escape – Xbox One and Series S/X, PC (Steam)

The Artful escape is looking out to be one of those platformer games where there is more than meets the eye. Through trailers and other teasers, this game has a beautiful and colorful design. It also incorporates music into the story, so it’s looking out to be one that has an impact beyond gaming.

Toy Soldiers HD – PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)

The highly popular game from the Xbox 360 days is getting an HD port onto modern consoles. Set in a World War I setting, but inside a child’s room. This HD port will consist of all the expansions as well as new skins and modes.

September 10

Life is Strange: True Colors – PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), Stadia

The third mainline installment of this franchise is going to be unique in the sense that it’ll be released in its entirety as opposed to an episodic release like previous games. Play as Alex Chen, an Asian American woman who wields the psychic power of empathy to uncover the secrets behind a tragedy that hit close to home.

Lost in Random – PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, PC (Steam, Origin), Nintendo Switch

As part of the EA Originals program, this Tim Burton-esque action-adventure game is shaping up to be an interesting game, especially with there being a dice rolling mechanic. We’ll see how the game lives up to its name, but it has a very unique art style and many possibilities.

Tales of Arise – PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, PC (Steam)

The Tales series has a very loyal, but small fanbase (at least in Western regions). Arise may be just the game to make more Western audiences like it. Given their track record of such games like Tales of Symphonia and Berseria, this one has large shoes to fill. But through its recently released demo, it’s shaping up to be a home run for JRPG fans.

NBA 2K22 – PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, PC (Steam)

The NBA 2K games are always at the top of the charts in terms of performance. While mostly receiving lukewarm reviews for the past few years now, 2K will have to step it up to deliver an actual next-gen experience, at least for players with newer hardware. They’ll also have to do something about the growing complaints about things like predatory microtransactions and reused assets. New mechanics can only bring the series success oh so far.

WarioWare: Get it Together! – Nintendo Switch

It feels like forever since there has been a proper WarioWare game since the Wii era or even in its first installation from the Gamecube. Yes, there were games after like Touched! on the Nintendo DS, but this feels like a true return to form. It’s perhaps one of the bigger releases for this week.