Customer showed up ready to pay $11,000 for a new engine, his mechanic spotted one thing and sent him home without spending a single dollar

A mechanic in Yuma, Arizona, recently turned down an $11,000 job after realizing his customer did not need to pay anything at all. The story, shared by mechanic Rigo Otanez of Rigo’s Mechanics on TikTok under the series he calls “Honesty Wednesday,” quickly gained attention online for the simple reason that honest mechanics are hard to find.

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The customer came in with a 2023 GMC Sierra Denali that had a seized engine. The truck only had 22,000 miles on it. Rigo and his team diagnosed the problem and gave the customer a quote of around $11,000 for a brand new diesel engine from the dealer, along with labor, fluids, and everything else that comes with the job. The customer agreed to the price and was ready to move forward. But before any work began, Rigo paused. Something did not add up.

But before any work began, Rigo paused. According to Motor1.com, The truck was a 2023 model with only 22,000 miles, so he called the dealership to check if it was still under warranty. It was. He told his customer directly: “Hey, your truck’s still under warranty. Take it to the dealership so you can get a free engine instead of coming $11,000 out of pocket.” The truck was towed over and repaired at no cost.

This is why trust matters so much when picking a mechanic

Rigo’s decision was not a small one. He openly said in the video, “I lost $11,000 out of my pocket this week.” But he also said he believed the honesty would pay off in the long run, both in building a loyal customer base and in his personal belief system.

His instinct about customer loyalty is backed up by data. According to a Consumer Reports survey of nearly 12,000 repairs, independent shops consistently score higher than dealerships on honesty, fair pricing, and knowledgeable service. Dealerships, on the other hand, tend to get the lowest ratings when it comes to price satisfaction.

The broader problem is that dishonest experiences in auto repair are very common. A 2023 survey of 1,000 car owners found that 50 percent said a shop had tried to sell them repairs they did not need. Another 35 percent said they were overcharged for parts or labor.

This kind of overcharging is not limited to repair shops either, as Americans are increasingly feeling the squeeze on everyday costs. A separate survey by ConsumerAffairs found that 78 percent of drivers do not always trust their mechanics, and only 17 percent felt they were always charged fairly.

Rigo’s background explains part of why he runs his shop the way he does. According to his website, he is an Air Force veteran who lived in five different states and noticed dishonest mechanics everywhere he went. He became a mechanic specifically because he did not trust them. As he put it on his site, “I didn’t become a mechanic to make money or even start a business. I became a mechanic because I didn’t trust mechanics.”

Cases like Rigo’s stand in sharp contrast to stories where customers are quoted thousands more than a repair actually costs, like this mechanic who quoted a woman nearly $3,000 to fix a Honda Accord suspension when a much cheaper solution existed.

His shop offers a two year or 24,000 mile labor warranty, which is longer than what most shops in his area provide. For now, the viral video has done what Rigo likely hoped it would. It showed people exactly who he is and how he operates, and that kind of reputation is hard to buy.

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