Woman drives across icy road when she notices something bizarre about her car, and it keeps getting worse

A viral TikTok video shows a Honda driving slowly on an icy road with one rear wheel completely locked up and not turning at all. The driver, @youloveeash, filmed the strange sight and shared it online with a sarcastic caption: “I’m no mechanic, but I don’t think a car is supposed to do that.” The clip got over 11 million views.

Recommended Videos

According to Motor1, people in the comments couldn’t stop joking about it. “God forbid a tire gets tired,” one user commented. “i know the issue- google says your car has like 5 days. hope it helps,” another user joked.

Many viewers also wanted to know how this could even happen. The car in the TikTok video appears to be front-wheel-drive, meaning the front tires do all the work to move the car forward. So even with a locked rear wheel, the car can still move, especially on slippery ice. You’d feel some drag, but it keeps going.

A frozen parking brake is usually the problem

The most common reason for a stuck wheel in cold weather is a frozen parking brake. When temperatures drop below 32°F, moisture from snow, rain, or slush can get into the brake system. Many older Hondas have drum brakes on the rear wheels, and water can freeze on the brake shoes or cable. When you release the parking brake, the ice stops the brakes from opening, so the wheel stays locked until it warms up.

If the car has disc brakes instead, a seized caliper could be the problem. Rust, worn parts, or a stuck piston can make the caliper keep squeezing the wheel, which locks it in place.

Driving with a stuck wheel is bad for your car and dangerous. The driver in the video was going slowly on ice, which helped prevent worse damage. But if you keep driving like this, your brakes won’t work properly, and stopping distances get longer. Like an Uber driver’s shocking detour, sometimes people make questionable decisions behind the wheel.

Dragging brakes also create a lot of heat. One commenter said their car “caught on fire” after dragging a frozen wheel for a few blocks. While rare, overheated brakes can ignite grease or brake dust.

You’ll also ruin your tire. When a tire slides instead of rolling, it gets flat spots, especially in cold weather when the rubber is stiff. On dry pavement, dragging a locked wheel can burn the rotor and damage the brake pads, leading to expensive repairs. This situation is almost as confusing as a server’s bizarre drink request that left everyone scratching their heads.

If this happens to you, stop driving right away. First, make sure the parking brake is fully released. In freezing weather, let the car warm up to melt the ice. If the wheel is still stuck, call a mechanic or roadside assistance. Most frozen brake problems are cheap to fix with lubrication, cable adjustments, or new parts.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy