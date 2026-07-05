Woman vowed never to buy a Tesla again after a ‘nightmare’ purchase. But the real ordeal started a year later at the DMV

Buying a car is supposed to be exciting, but for one Tesla owner, it turned into a long and confusing problem. Jess, who posts on TikTok as @the.jess.edit1, shared her story about a cash purchase that went wrong from day one and kept causing problems a full year later.

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The trouble began when Jess went to pick up her new car, reports Motor1. To get a certain rebate, she needed to drive the car off the dealership lot before midnight on the day she bought it. She showed up early, but staff told her the car wasn’t ready. She waited, came back later, and staff still could not find the car.

She said, “They never did find that car. It took me threatening to want the full refund … of the money back to it … [to get them] to look for another vehicle that was the same.” She ended up taking home a matching model that had been sitting in a different lot two blocks away, and the delivery happened just minutes before the midnight deadline. She said the mood in the lobby that night was miserable.

The bigger problem showed up a year later at the DMV

That first day was stressful, but the real issue came up a year later when Jess tried to update her car’s registration at the Department of Motor Vehicles. A worker there told her she could not get license plates because she had no proof of insurance. This confused her, since she had been paying for insurance the whole time.

She then asked a friend who knows a lot about cars to help her figure out what was going on. They found that the Vehicle Identification Number, or VIN, on her insurance policy did not match the VIN of the car she was actually driving, just like this woman who had trouble renewing the registration of her vehicle.

The paperwork problems turned out to be serious. The title she had been given listed the VIN of a completely different vehicle, not the one she drove home that night. On top of that, more than one license plate number was linked to her car. Jess said she believes Tesla made a major clerical mistake, most likely mixing up the VIN of the car she was originally supposed to get with the one she actually drove away in.

A mix-up like this can create real problems for any driver, especially if they were ever in an accident while their documents didn’t match their actual vehicle. Fixing the issue has been hard for Jess because her name was not even listed on the title in the first place. She ended her video by saying, “So I’ll never buy with Tesla. It was the worst car experience … Tesla, you need to do better because you suck.”

Jess is not the only Tesla owner to run into this kind of trouble. Other owners have posted on Reddit describing similar experiences with incorrect registration papers or titles that never arrived. One user said Tesla told them the company could not legally send a copy of the title to their credit union, leaving the owner to sort out the paperwork on their own.

How registration works can be very different depending on where a buyer lives. According to Tesla’s own website, the company handles titling and registration differently from state to state. In some places, Tesla takes care of the registration and mails the documents directly to the owner. In others, buyers get a self-registration packet, or they simply have to wait for their local DMV to finish processing the paperwork.

Some people who commented on Jess’s video suggested that the mistake might have been on her end. Jess pushed back on that idea. She explained that she paid for the car in full the day before pickup, but the dealer had then sold her original car to someone else, which she says led to the title mix-up that followed.

As of writing, there has been no further update from Tesla or the dealership involved. Unexpected paperwork errors can leave new car owners stranded, like this Texas woman’s dealership ordeal.

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