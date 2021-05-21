Nier Reincarnation Closed Beta Beginning Soon

For those of us who aren’t fortunate enough to live in Japan, NieR Re[in]carnation is still some time away. The global launcher for this mobile installment of the Nier/Drakengard franchise is still in development with a release date that is, at present, TBA. However, it appears that some lucky fans of the series can start participating in a closed beta test of the global version starting as early as next week.

Yesterday morning, the game’s English Twitter page let its followers know that potential testers will be notified of their participation via push notification on May 24th at 10:00 pm (PST) and that the beta will begin the next day, May 25th, at 7:00 pm (PST). This tweet also informed followers that these dates and times could be subject to change and that this particular round of testing will not be available to players on the Apple App Store. Any player who preregisters on the Play Store before the 24th will have a chance to be included in this test. The final game will be available on both the Apple and Android platforms.

In the meantime, The Re[in]carnation English account has been posting new content like spooky character bios and gorgeous concept art to keep players at bay until the release.

The account is also running a preregistration campaign that has just passed its first milestone. As more players preregister for the game on their mobile devices, more of the game’s in-game currency “gems” will be gifted to first-time players. The current total of 100,000 preregistrations means that players will each enjoy 100 gems on launch. That number jumps to 3,000 gems if the game receives 300,000 preregistrations. Players can preregister to help push that number higher and to hopefully get some free gacha pulls on launch.

Nier Re[in]carnation is the series’ first foray into mobile games and has been met with great anticipation by longtime fans of its haunting atmosphere and tight character-action combat. Yoko Taro, the game’s lovable Creative Director, has expressed in interviews that he will “provide the unexpected” with Re[in]carnation and that he hopes to bring originality to the gacha genre with this title.

NieR Re[in]carnation is coming soon to global audiences on Apple and Android Devices.