The February 2022 Nintendo Direct was a fabulous presentation full of surprise reveals and updates on fan-favorite franchises. While there are some conspicuous absences such as more coverage on Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, or the mythical Metroid Prime 4, we came away from the Livestream with plenty to keep us excited. Whether you’re looking for your favorite games to be ported to the Nintendo Switch, or ready to sink your teeth into a brand new adventure, there’s a lot to see coming in 2022. Read on for more info about all the newly-announced games for the Switch, and their release dates!

Nintendo Direct February 2022 Games Revealed

The Direct Livestream showcased no shortage of new upcoming games, and we have taken to listing everything that’s been announced and their corresponding release dates in order as they appeared live.

Newly Announced Switch Games

Game Release Date Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes June 24, 2022 No Man’s Sky Summer 2022 Mario Strikers Battle League June 10, 2022 Front Mission 1st Summer 2022 Front Mission 2 TBA Disney Speedstorm Summer 2022 Star Wars: The Force Unleashed April 20, 2022 SD Gundam Battle Alliance TBA 2022 Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition April 7, 2022 Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud February 10, 2022 Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series July 8, 2022 Portal: Companion Collection TBA 2022 Live A Live July 22, 2022 Nintendo Switch Sports April 29, 2022 Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival TBA 2022 Earthbound and Earthbound Beginnings February 9, 2022 Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles June 10, 2022 Zombie Army 4 April 26, 2022 GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon February 9, 2022 Lego Brawls June 2022 Two Point Campus May 17, 2022 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass March 18, 2022 Xenoblade Chronicles 3 September 2022

Additionally, there were many games that, while previously announced, got additional coverage in this Direct and warrant mentioning. Numerous additional ports and multiplatform titles are making their way to the Switch, as well as larger exclusives for which fans are highly excited. Below is the list of what’s to come or what new info was revealed.

Updates on Previously Announced or Released Titles

Game Release Date Advance Wars 1+2 April 8, 2022 Splatoon 3 Summer 2022 Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection February 17, 2022 Kirby and the Forgotten Land March 25, 2022 MLB The Show 22 April 5, 2022 Triangle Strategy March 4, 2022 Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course DLC June 30, 2022 Metroid Dread Free Update 1 (Dread Mode, Rookie Mode) February 9, 2022 Metroid Dread Free Update 2 (Boss Rush) April 2022

This concludes our list of all the games covered in the February 2022 Nintendo Direct. Be sure to check out our coverage of the many exciting games on the horizon, with particular highlights like Kirby, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Earthbound, and Chrono Cross among the many others we’ll get to experience this year. 2022 is looking bright for Nintendo, with games promising to keep you happily occupied throughout the year.