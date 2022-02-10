Nintendo Direct February 2022 Games Revealed

Nintendo's Looking Good in 2022.

February 10th, 2022 by J.R. Waugh

February-2022-Nintendo-Direct-1

The February 2022 Nintendo Direct was a fabulous presentation full of surprise reveals and updates on fan-favorite franchises.  While there are some conspicuous absences such as more coverage on Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, or the mythical Metroid Prime 4, we came away from the Livestream with plenty to keep us excited.  Whether you’re looking for your favorite games to be ported to the Nintendo Switch, or ready to sink your teeth into a brand new adventure, there’s a lot to see coming in 2022.  Read on for more info about all the newly-announced games for the Switch, and their release dates!

The Direct Livestream showcased no shortage of new upcoming games, and we have taken to listing everything that’s been announced and their corresponding release dates in order as they appeared live.

Newly Announced Switch Games

Game Release Date
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes June 24, 2022
No Man’s Sky Summer 2022
Mario Strikers Battle League June 10, 2022
Front Mission 1st Summer 2022
Front Mission 2 TBA
Disney Speedstorm Summer 2022
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed April 20, 2022
SD Gundam Battle Alliance TBA 2022
Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition April 7, 2022
Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud February 10, 2022
Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series July 8, 2022
Portal: Companion Collection TBA 2022
Live A Live July 22, 2022
Nintendo Switch Sports April 29, 2022
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival TBA 2022
Earthbound and Earthbound Beginnings February 9, 2022
Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles June 10, 2022
Zombie Army 4 April 26, 2022
GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon February 9, 2022
Lego Brawls June 2022
Two Point Campus May 17, 2022
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass March 18, 2022
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 September 2022

 

Additionally, there were many games that, while previously announced, got additional coverage in this Direct and warrant mentioning.  Numerous additional ports and multiplatform titles are making their way to the Switch, as well as larger exclusives for which fans are highly excited.  Below is the list of what’s to come or what new info was revealed.

Updates on Previously Announced or Released Titles

Game Release Date
Advance Wars 1+2 April 8, 2022
Splatoon 3 Summer 2022
Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection February 17, 2022
Kirby and the Forgotten Land March 25, 2022
MLB The Show 22 April 5, 2022
Triangle Strategy March 4, 2022
Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course DLC June 30, 2022
Metroid Dread Free Update 1 (Dread Mode, Rookie Mode) February 9, 2022
Metroid Dread Free Update 2 (Boss Rush) April 2022

This concludes our list of all the games covered in the February 2022 Nintendo Direct.  Be sure to check out our coverage of the many exciting games on the horizon, with particular highlights like Kirby, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Earthbound, and Chrono Cross among the many others we’ll get to experience this year.  2022 is looking bright for Nintendo, with games promising to keep you happily occupied throughout the year.

