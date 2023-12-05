No, GTA 6’s Lucia isn’t Transgender Despite Rumors

Image: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 has the series’ first-ever female protagonist, and in typical GTA fan fashion, people are tearing the game’s first trailer apart to learn everything they can about her.

Amidst the chaos, a rumor has popped up that Lucia is a transgender woman, but that’s just not the case.

The first Grand Theft Auto VI trailer confirmed a lot of the leaked information about the game that surfaced over the past year. The game features a dual protagonist system starring Lucia and Jason, a couple that goes on a Bonnie and Clyde-inspired crime spree throughout the fictional state of Leonida, home to the neon-lit Vice City. Lucia’s gender identity is not brought up in the trailer at all, which has led to many people wondering where these transgender rumors began in the first place.

Is Lucia Transgender in Grand Theft Auto VI?

As is the case with a lot of internet drama, DramaAlert’s Keemstar is a key reason why people are thinking that Lucia might be a trans woman in GTA 6. A post on the website formerly known as Twitter mentions that Lucia is rumored to be transgender, but there’s no concrete source backing this up.

First look at ‘GTA 6’ female protagonist. She is rumored to be transgender. 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈



Franklin’s sugar mama? 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/q2JjEMU4CM — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) December 4, 2023

DramaAlert’s source is a Reddit thread posted over a year ago where a random user also mentions that the first female Grand Theft Auto protagonist is a trans woman, but again, there’s no source. So the source of DramaAlert’s unsubstantiated rumor is a second unsubstantiated rumor. Given that the post also jokes that Lucia is “Franklin’s sugar mama,” it’s clear that there’s no solid foundation here.

While it wouldn’t be out of character for Rockstar Games to include a transgender character in Grand Theft Auto 6 (and given the franchise’s focus on social commentary, it will), Lucia is a cisgender woman. If Lucia was anything other than cisgender, that information would’ve leaked alongside the gameplay and plot details that we knew about before the official trailer dropped.

Sadly, this sort of backlash is to be expected when a woman is presented at the front and center of a game’s marketing. It’s a repeat of the situation that happened with Abby in The Last of Us Part 2. Some people are quick to declare a game to be “woke” just because they see a woman.

On the bright side, this seems to be a vocal minority. The response to the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has been overwhelmingly positive, with the trailer approaching 100 million views on YouTube and amassing over 8 million likes at the time of writing. The first look at Lucia, Jason, and the sun-soaked beaches of Vice City has fans desperate for more information. More GTA 6 trailers are surely on the way, and it’s still a long road to the game’s 2025 release date.

