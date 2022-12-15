Rockstar Games Baits Fans With Supposed GTA 6 Reveal That’s Really for GTA Online

Did Rockstar Games just tease the reveal of Grand Theft Auto VI? If you were scrolling through Twitter this morning, you may have jumped out of your seat at the sight of a cryptic tweet from the renowned developer featuring a short video of their logo. The tweet quickly amassed thousands upon thousands of likes and retweets shortly after being posted, and now the internet is in a frenzy thinking that the next GTA project is nearly here.

If you’re familiar with Rockstar Games at all, then you know that’s how it typically announces new projects, like when it tweeted a red version of its logo to tease the upcoming reveal of Red Dead Redemption 2 several years ago. With GTA VI rumored to take place in Vice City with a vibrant neon color scheme, the video that Rockstar tweeted led many to believe that the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer was coming very soon. Sadly, that’s not the case.

Rockstar’s cryptic teaser video is for a GTA project, just not for Grand Theft Auto VI. The tweet is promoting the most recent Grand Theft Auto Online update, Los Santos Drug Wars, which just went live earlier this week. While there’s plenty of debate between hopeful GTA fans in the replies to the tweet regarding the video’s true purpose, the actual video in the tweet is just a 15-second advertisement that can be found on YouTube.

While it may seem odd that Rockstar is giving so much attention to a GTA Online update, Los Santos Drug Wars is one of the largest additions to the ever-expanding live service title in quite some time. It’s the first chapter in a multi-part story update that features new story missions, vehicles, clothing, and more. The highlight of the update is an all-new business venture that gives GTA Online players yet another revenue stream to fuel their car-buying habits.

It’s disappointing to find out that the cryptic teaser was just for a GTA Online update, but thankfully, the wait for GTA VI gets shorter and shorter every day. A massive leak showcasing gameplay, characters, cars, and more occurred earlier this year, giving fans the first taste of the upcoming title. More leaks will inevitably happen as the game gets closer to launch, too, but you shouldn’t believe everything you see. The time is nearly here for an official reveal trailer though, so keep your eyes on Rockstar’s social media channels. Just don’t get your hopes too high the next time you see another teaser.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022