No Man’s Sky Expeditions Brings Co-op to the Forefront

No Man’s Sky has dropped another large update – Expeditions – and it makes co-op play the centerpiece of the starfaring adventure. Alongside the titular new game mode is an updated HUD, community Milestones, and Seasons.

Explore the galaxy as a singular community with a shared purpose in No Man’s Sky Expeditions.

No Man’s Sky Expeditions introduces a new game mode where everyone starts out together on the same planet. There’s a more linear, focused path forward shared by everyone within the Expedition. The new Rendezvous Planets along the Expedition’s route will also create “dynamic hubs of activity”, allowing players to more easily encounter one another while exploring the vast expanse.

The game remains open-ended, but these shared Milestones will ensure the entire community is always working towards similar goals. These Milestones are broken down into various phases, and completing a phase will unlock unique cosmetics for those that complete them. Expeditions will refresh often in a new Seasonal approach to content, with everyone starting over with a fresh character at the start of each.

In addition to the new mode, Expeditions includes the usual run of quality-of-life improvements and general tweaks. Crafting recipes have been rebalanced to be less grindy, and resource deposits now offer more materials than before. The HUD has been overhauled, though no element more so than the Terrain Scanner, which now includes a “hot-or-cold” Target Sweep element.

Performance and terrain loading have been optimized, Twitch Drops are now a thing, and the Database is cross-platform. Like most No Man’s Sky updates, Expeditions has a lot packed in under the hood. Interested travelers can download the update today, and check out the official patch notes here.

No Man’s Sky Expeditions is available no on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.