No Man’s Sky Infinite Money Glitch Patched According to Update 3.87 Patch Notes

No Man’s Sky has received an update in which a number of things have been fixed, including an infinite money glitch in update 3.87. The update had a long list of patches and fixes, which can you see below in the full patch notes. However, for those that had been using that money glitch it sounds like it’s going to be no more as the developers have “fixed an issue that could cause items in the ship cargo inventory to be incorrectly cleaned up when sold,” according to the notes.

Previously, you had been able to see an item and over and over again, but this patch puts an end to this. If you want to find out what else has been fixed and changed in No Man’s Sky 3.87 read on…

No Man’s Sky Update 3.87 Patch Notes

Bug fixes

Fixed a number of issues that prevented pirates from attacking planetary buildings with the correct behaviours. Fixed a general issue that caused pirates to attack planetary buildings too frequently. Pirates will no longer attack players who are underground, underwater, or in their own base. Pirates no longer attack planets in low conflict systems. Fixed an issue that could cause the pirate raid warning message to display when there was no pirate attack incoming. Fixed an issue that caused pirates to deal too much damage when shooting at the player on the ground, and for the player to receive ship-related warning messages when hit. Fixed an issue that caused pirate raid markers to fail to clear from buildings when the raid ends.



Fixed an issue that caused smuggling items to sell at an incorrect markup in regulated stations. Reduced the effectiveness of the Positron Ejector against starship shields. Hauler starships can now upgrade their cargo inventory to a greater capacity than other ships. Fixed an issue that could cause items in the ship cargo inventory to be incorrectly cleaned up when sold. Fixed an issue that caused repair kits to be too expensive when purchased with tainted metal.



Fixed a number of glitches and other visual issues with player capes. Fixed an issue that caused squadron ship engines to be very loud while flying in formation. Fixed an issue that caused the solar ship engine vents to constantly flap open and closed in the inventory menu. Fixed an issue that could cause the camera to be out of focus when repairing or installing ship technologies while onboard the ship. Fixed a number of instances of missing audio effects. Fixed an issue that caused the starship utility menu to open on the wrong option. Improved the appearance of freighter fleet warp-ins. Fixed a collision issue with the wings of Solar class starships. Trader ships now use the red hostile target arrow on the starship HUD if they are attacking the player.



Fixed a crash related to pirate spawning.

Fixed a crash related to the player frigate fleet.

Fixed a texture streaming memory leak.

Fixed an issue that could cause screen flashes in space at low framerates.

While it’s sad to see this Infinite Money Glitch in No Man’s Sky go away, it’s the price to pay for getting the rest of the bugs and fixes for the game. Hello Games has been actively and aggressively patching No Man’s Sky since it’s 2016 release. The game has become a far cry from what it launched as and has many, many new features. Check out the game’s official patch notes, here.

No Man’s Sky is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and this summer it’s headed to the Nintendo Switch.