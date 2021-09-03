No Man’s Sky Update 3.62 Patch Notes

Update 3.62 has arrived for No Man’s Sky, and here is the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This marks the third update for the game in less than one week after the launch of one of No Man’s Sky’s biggest updates ever Frontiers.

While the Frontiers update brought along with it many great perks such as the construction of new buildings and the concept of planetary settlements, the update also introduced many bugs, which is why No Man’s Sky has been continuously releasing bug-fixing patches in the last couple of days.

Here Are The Full Patch Notes:-

Fixed an issue that prevented the Automated Mining Unit and other similar parts from being placeable or available to research.

Fixed an issue that caused some bases to be powered incorrectly.

Fixed a crash related to building generation.

Fixed a crash related to terrain textures.

Fixed an issue that could prevent games from saving correctly.

Fixed an issue that caused standing lights to be powered incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that caused the freighter captain interaction to close prematurely.

Fixed an issue that caused various interactions that offered weapons to close prematurely.

Fixed an issue that caused power doors to be powered incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that could cause charts and missions that search for a settlement to be unlikely to find one.

Fixed an issue that caused missions that look for settlements to take players to a settlement already owned by another player.

Fixed an issue that could cause tutorial text boxes to become clipped.

Fixed several crashes related to base building.

Fixed an issue that could cause Ares’ technology trade to close prematurely.

Fixed an issue that could cause the settlement mission to become stuck in a loop if players leave the settlement before claiming it.

Fixed a number of snapping issues with specialist base terminals.

Fixed a number of snapping issues that could cause old-style basic parts to become blocked.

Fixed an Xbox One specific crash.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Automated Mining Unit and other similar parts from being placeable or available to research.

No Man’s Sky is also encouraging players to let them know about any bugs they run into, so they could be addressed in future updates.