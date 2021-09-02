Update 3.61 has arrived for No Man’s Sky, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

It was only yesterday that Hello Games released update 3.60 to No Man’s Sky. The update was version 3.60 and it was one of the biggest patches released to date.

It was called the huge Frontier update and it included a ton of new features to the now five year old video game. Well today Hello Games has released a new update which is version 3.61.

Unlike yesterday’s patch, there are no new features in today’s update. Update 3.61 is mostly about bug fixes. You can read the full details below.

No Man’s Sky Update 3.61 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue that could prevent some Xbox users from loading their saves.

Fixed a crash related to placing base parts.

Fixed a number of snapping issues with cuboid rooms.

Fixed an issue that caused the fleet debrief screen to close prematurely.

Fixed an issue that caused the product research tree accessed in factories to close prematurely.

Fixed an issue that caused the trading screen to close prematurely when trading with a landed NPC smuggler.

Fixed an issue that caused the companion customisation screen to close prematurely.

Fixed a number of snapping issues with moon pools.

Fixed an issue that prevented colour lights from being powered correctly.

Fixed a number of snapping issues with wall hangings and lights.

Fixed a crash related to creature and NPC locomotion.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from starting new fleet expeditions or purchasing new frigates.

Fixed a number of issues that caused visual changes related to power to fail to display.

Fixed an issue that prevented refiners from correctly snapping to large base rooms.

Fixed an issue that prevented some large base parts from correctly snapping to each other.

Fixed an issue that caused NPC animations to display in unnecessarily low detail at a distance.

Fixed a number of visual glitches with dust effects.

Fixed a number of snapping issues with new canopy parts.

Fixed an issue that could cause NPCs to walk through doors.

Fixed a number of cases of missing or incorrect text.

Fixed a rare physics-related crash.

Fixed a rare crash related to settlement NPC behaviours.

Fixed an issue that could cause ships to land on incomplete landing pads in settlements.

Fixed an issue that could caused settlement buildings to fail to complete when their timer had finished.

Fixed a number of collision issues with street lights in settlements.

Fixed a rare rendering-related crash.

Fixed a crash that could occur when re-visiting a planetary settlement while a freighter base was spawned nearby.

Fixed a crash that could occur when re-visiting a planetary settlement while a freighter base was spawned nearby.