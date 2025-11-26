‘None of that is true’: Virginia high school coach vanished after state police showed up at his home, now they declared him a fugitive for something no one saw coming

The Virginia State Police have officially called Union High School football coach Travis L. Turner, 46, a fugitive. They announced they have 10 warrants for serious charges against him. These include having child pornography and using a computer to try to meet a minor.

This is a truly terrible set of claims, and it completely changes what the massive search has been about since he first disappeared. The VSP said on Tuesday that the warrants were issued Monday. They charge Turner with five counts of having child pornography and five counts of using a computer to try to meet a minor. Police aren’t finished yet, as they said the investigation is still going on and more charges might come.

According to Fox News, Turner was reported missing last Friday, November 21. This happened just one day after state troopers went to his home in Appalachia, Virginia. Special agents with the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office were heading to his house on Thursday as part of the early investigation stages. They weren’t there to arrest him, but they found out Turner was already gone when they got there.

Police search efforts reveal community in shock

Since he disappeared, police have been using everything they can to find him. They’ve sent out search and rescue teams, drones, and K-9 units across multiple areas. The VSP said that their main goal is safety. They said in a statement that their “main priority is locating Turner safely.”

This disappearance has completely shocked the Big Stone Gap community. Turner was the head coach of an undefeated team that was getting ready for a major playoff game against defending state champion Graham High School. This case adds to recent troubling incidents involving Virginia athletes that have caught public attention. Wise County Public Schools had already put a staff member, meaning Turner, on paid leave while they reviewed an outside complaint.

MANHUNT UNDERWAY: Virginia State Police are urgently searching for missing Union High football coach Travis L. Turner, who is now facing 10 child-exploitation charges.



Authorities say they have obtained 10 warrants to charge Turner with 5 counts of possession of child… pic.twitter.com/xffXsg0t6O — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 25, 2025

Superintendent Dr. Mike Goforth confirmed that this process is standard and doesn’t mean the person did anything wrong. In an updated statement, Superintendent Goforth said that police have now filed charges against the staff member who was already on leave. He confirmed the person “remains on leave and is not permitted on school property or to have contact with students.” The school will keep working with police.

Despite the serious charges, Turner’s wife, Leslie Caudill Turner, spoke out to The Daily Mail and strongly defended him. She told them that “none of that is true.” She said she just wants her husband home, calling him a loyal family man. “He’s a good dad and a good husband, and we want him home. That’s it,” she said. She added that she doesn’t know anything about the claims.

Leslie Turner had earlier posted a now-deleted message on Facebook asking for prayers, saying, “We love him and need him here with us.” The case has drawn attention in Virginia, where political and public safety issues remain at the forefront of state discussions.

It’s strange to look back at the last time Turner was seen and heard in public. A recently found video from the Union Sports Network shows his last known interview, done on November 15, moments after Union’s 40–7 win over Lehigh in the Region 2D quarterfinals. Speaking with host B.J. Richardson, Turner sounded focused on the game, praising how tough his players were. He said his team pushed through questionable penalties and beat the odds.

“There was no panic. We just continued the course and played football,” he said. Turner, who comes from a well-known local football family, added with a smile that he knew the next game “is going to be a battle, and our kids will be ready.”

