One Piece Episode 1083: Release Date, Time, and Episode 1082 Spoilers

Screenshot: Toei Animation

It will soon be time to say goodbye to the Land of Wano, with the upcoming release of One Piece Episode 1083. The battle between Momonosuke and Greenbull continued with Yamato and the Scabbards as witnesses.

Related: One Piece Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

Near there, Robin and Law were being taught about the origins of the Land of Wano, the mysteries that are hidden underneath, and the true identity of Tenguyama. When everything seemed lost, an old ally managed to stop Greenbull’s rampage from afar, allowing Luffy and his friends to continue the party. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of One Piece Episode 1083, as well as what happened in Episode 1082.

Beware of spoilers for One Piece.

One Piece Episode 1083 Release Details

Screenshot: Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1083 is set to be released this coming Sunday, October 12, 2023, at around 9:30 AM JST. A few hours after the episode is broadcast through Japanese TV Networks, it will be released online for international fans to stream. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the episode will become available according to your time zone.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 07:00 PM Saturday, November 11 Mountain Time (MST) 08:00 PM Saturday, November 11 Central Time (CT) 09:00 PM Saturday, November 11 Eastern Time (EST) 10:00 PM Saturday, November 11 Atlantic Time (AST) 11:00 PM Saturday, November 11 British Summer Time (BST) 03:00 AM Sunday, November 12 Central European Time (CEST) 04:00 AM Sunday, November 12 Moscow (MSK) 05:00 AM Sunday, November 12 Indian Standard Time (IST) 07:30 AM Sunday, November 12 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 09:00 AM Sunday, November 12 Philippines (PHT) 10:00 AM Sunday, November 12 Australian Central Time (ACST) 11:30 AM Sunday, November 12

One Piece Episode 1083 Streaming Details

Screenshot: Toei Animation

Fans who wish to enjoy the episode as soon as it comes out will be able to stream it via Crunchyroll. The episode will be released with English subtitles so fans will be able to watch it without inconvenience.

Related: How Many Seasons of One Piece are There? Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll Episodes Explained

You should remember that Crunchyroll requires you to pay a small fee before you can access its content. Once you have paid, you will be able to stream the entirety of Luffy’s adventure whenever you want.

Episode 1082 Recap

Screenshot: Toei Animation

Unaware of what was happening outside the Flower Capital, the Straw Hats and his friends continued celebrating the liberation of the Land of Wano. Nearby, Momonosuke, Yamato, and the Scabbards continued their fight against Admiral Greenbull. Despite outnumbering the Marines, Aramaki proved to be stronger, thanks to his powerful Woods-Woods Fruit.

As this battle occurred, Robin and Law were intercepted by Tenguyama, who revealed himself as Oden’s father, Kozuki Sukiyaki. The former shogun told them about the village that was drowned when the rain began to fill the gap between the mountains. By taking a secret passage, he took them to see the remains of this village as well as the Road Poneglyph that these ancient villagers kept hidden.

Back on the surface, Momonosuke and his friends still could not find a way to defeat Aramaki. The Admiral kept mocking them, telling them that they were nothing more than annoyances to him. Shanks, who was using his Observation Haki to see the fight, got fed up with the Admiral. He unleashed his Conqueror’s Haki, forcing Greenbull to retreat, as Luffy and his friends watched from afar.

- This article was updated on November 6th, 2023