Outriders Will Be Available On Xbox Game Pass At Launch

Outriders is coming to Microsoft’s ever-expanding Game Pass service and it’ll join the lengthy list of already available titles on launch day. Starting April 1st, subscribers can explore Enoch and unravel the mysteries surrounding the Anomaly, primarily through aggressive super-powered combat.

It must be noted that People Can Fly’s cooperative looter shooter is joining the console version of Game Pass. Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will both secure access to Outriders, but it will only be playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The offering is not being extended to PC at this time.

While unfortunate, it isn’t terribly surprising. Outriders lacks a PC listing on the Microsoft Store, leaving no option for the game to be delivered to Game Pass members. This could change in the future, but at the moment we have no information regarding the title’s availability beyond Steam and the Epic Games Store on PC.

If this Game Pass news has caught your interest, be sure to give the Outriders demo a try. It has received two updates since its release and any progress made will carry over to the full game. You can read over our thoughts on the demo here.

Outriders will release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Stadia on April 1st.