Overcooked: All You Can Eat Edition is Serving Up on Additional Platforms

Overcooked: All You Can Eat has seen critical acclaim among those who have purchased on their next-gen consoles. Not only is it two games of remastered content, but Overcooked is just a blast to play on its own. It’s been a shame though, as the online co-op for Overcooked 1 has been left exclusively to those versions. Soon enough though, that will all change. Announced today by publisher Team17, Overcooked: All You Can Eat Edition is coming to PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on March 23. You can watch the Onion King’s broadcast below, which has graciously been translated from onion speak to English.

For those unaware, Overcooked: All You Can Eat offers both Overcooked and Overcooked 2 in one complete package, combined with additional goodness. There’s a ton of levels throughout both games and their DLCs, with the first game’s levels being brought into Overcooked 2’s engine to give them a well-deserved facelift. All of this, while both games can offer 4K resolution with 60 FPS (depending on your platform of course). As a fresh addition though, this edition provides crossplay so you can cook up some goodness with your friends on other platforms (it’ll be available for next-gen as well).

Set at less than your traditional triple-A price, Overcooked: All You Can Eat is a no brainer for friend groups with so much fun on offer. If you’re planning to purchase it on one of its upcoming platforms, be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat is available on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Its current-gen editions will arrive on March 23.