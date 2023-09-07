Blizzard Finally Reveals the Canon Age for All Heroes in Overwatch 2, Leaves Fans Flabbergasted

Image: Blizzard

The official Overwatch 2 website has been freshly updated, adding the canon ages and birthdays to every Hero’s individual page. While we’ve known about the age of most original Heroes since the launch of the first Overwatch, this is the first time we’ve seen the ages for new heroes such as Illari, Junker Queen, and Kiriko.

Needless to say, this has sparked some intriguing discussions on X (formerly Twitter), ranging from eager posts about zodiac signs to debates about timeline consistencies. Before we dive into that, hold your breath and take a look at each Overwatch 2 character’s birthday and age below.

All Canonical Ages and Birthdays for Every Overwatch 2 Character

Tank

D.Va: 21 (June 22)

21 (June 22) Doomfist: 47 (May 25)

47 (May 25) Junker Queen: 31 (June 14)

31 (June 14) Orisa: 1 (May 9)

1 (May 9) Ramattra: 28 (March 29)

28 (March 29) Reinhardt: 61 (June 26)

61 (June 26) Roadhog: 50 (September 12)

50 (September 12) Sigma: 64 (March 15)

64 (March 15) Winston: 31 (June 6)

31 (June 6) Wrecking Ball: 16 (October 15)

16 (October 15) Zarya: 30 (December 4)

Damage

Ashe: 41 (October 1)

41 (October 1) Bastion: 32 (Unknown creation date)

32 (Unknown creation date) Cassidy: 39 (July 31)

39 (July 31) Echo: 14 (February 5)

14 (February 5) Genji: 37 (October 28)

37 (October 28) Hanzo: 40 (November 3)

40 (November 3) Junkrat : 27 (February 29)

: 27 (February 29) Mei: 33 (September 5)

33 (September 5) Pharah: 34 (April 15)

34 (April 15) Reaper: 60 (December 14)

60 (December 14) Sojourn: 27 (January 12)

27 (January 12) Soldier 76: 58 (January 27)

58 (January 27) Sombra: 32 (December 31)

32 (December 31) Symmetra: 30 (October 2)

30 (October 2) Torbjörn : 59 (September 21)

: 59 (September 21) Tracer: 28 (February 17)

28 (February 17) Widowmaker: 35 (November 19)

Support

Ana: 62 (January 1)

62 (January 1) Baptiste: 38 (March 12)

38 (March 12) Brigitte: 25 (September 22)

25 (September 22) Illari: 18 (December 21)

18 (December 21) Kiriko: 21 (July 7)

21 (July 7) Lifeweaver: 31 (April 28)

31 (April 28) Lúcio: 28 (March 20)

28 (March 20) Mercy: 39 (May 13)

39 (May 13) Moira: 50 (April 4)

50 (April 4) Zenyatta: 33 (July 14)

This officially places Orisa as the youngest Overwatch character and Sigma as the oldest. Unless you don’t count Omnics or animals, in which case Illari is the youngest, and you should learn to be more tolerant of our robotic brethren.

Timeline Inconsistency

While some characters look a little too great for their age (Ashe, I’m glancing at you), some characters’ have downright caused a stir in the Overwatch timeline. Most notably, Kiriko.

kiriko's age makes no sense with supposedly having trained w the shimada brothers when they were kids but let me put sunglasses on and look away — phoenix 🚀 (@gayviatorr) September 7, 2023

Kiriko is listed as being twenty-one years old, which matches her style and personality. What doesn’t match, however, is that she somehow trained alongside the Shimada brothers as children — who are thirty-seven and forty years old, respectively. The math ain’t mathin’.

I'm supposed to believe that Genji is in his 20s in this picture? pic.twitter.com/WchtZeCUiR — Katai (@kataikou) September 7, 2023

As @kataikou points out in the post above, plenty of official Overwatch media show Hanzo, Genji, and Kiriko together as youngsters. While Kiriko is visibly younger than the two, it certainly isn’t a sixteen-year gap. This either means that Genji is a very late bloomer or that Blizzard has made a mistake somewhere.

Sojourn is 47, but the time the omnic crisis started her twin sister's daughter was 5 years old, and we now know the crisis started 28 years ago, which means Valentine was 14 when she gave birth to Bonnie? pic.twitter.com/PYWewequ2z — ClearTogether 🔜 Blizzcon (@ClearTogether) September 7, 2023

Sojourn’s age has also brought up some questionable issues. As @ClearTogether explains, Sojourn’s listed age of forty-seven means her mother was only fourteen years old at her time of birth. Furthermore, this also means that Vivian was a military officer as a teenager, as noted by @katieshouldcos.

Sojourn cannot be 47. I am so sorry but she was allegedly already a military officer when the crisis started 30 odd years ago. Be so serious with these ages, Blizz. — Katie~ STARFIELD TIME BABY (@katieshouldcos) September 7, 2023

A few debatable birth dates aside, I’m overjoyed to know when to officially celebrate Hammond’s birthday. I don’t care that he eats books; he’s a good boy in my heart. Many other Overwatch fans are also satisfied finally knowing their favorite characters’ birthdays — especially the Junkrat fans out there. I know some of you exist.

