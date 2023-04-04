Overwatch 2’s “Sci-Fi Druid” Lifeweaver Represents Diversity in More Ways Than One

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

The new Hero coming to Overwatch 2 in Season 4 is Lifeweaver and he is bringing a lot of new diversity to the roster — in more ways than one. After personally attending an early Overwatch 2 Season 4 preview interview, we now know that Lifeweaver has been nicknamed the “sci-fi druid” by the Overwatch 2 hero creator devs which should spark your interest and make you want to know who Lifeweaver is and why he is special.

What Makes Lifeweaver Special in Overwatch 2?

Lifeweaver’s Nationality

For starters, Lifeweaver is the first Thai character to join the Overwatch team. As seen in his character design, the developers were inspired by Thai mandalas and traditional Thai apparel. Integral to Lifeweaver’s character is his love of nature which also ties back to Thai culture and religion.

Lifeweaver’s Sexuality

Along with being the first Thai character, Lifeweaver is the first openly pansexual character in Overwatch 2. We know that Tracer is lesbian and Soldier 76 is gay, but having our first openly pansexual character join the Overwatch roster is exciting. Lifeweaver has been said to have some key flirting dialogue with other Overwatch characters, so look out for that.

Lifeweaver’s Background

Lifeweaver, whose name is Niran PruksaManee, was born in Chiang Mai, Thailand to a very rich family. Instead of continuing the family dynasty, he used his resources to leave home, against his family’s wishes, and attend Vishkar Academy. It’s there that he met, and was roommates with, Symmetra.

Because Lifeweaver is new to Overwatch 2, he is still getting to know the other characters in the game. He will play an exciting role in the narrative, but information on that right now is limited. As story trailers come out, we’ll learn more about Lifeweaver and his role in Overwatch.

Lifeweaver’s Unique Kit

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

The last thing that makes Lifeweaver so diverse when compared to the other Overwatch 2 character is his abilities. Lifeweaver is a Support character who has healing capabilities, but most of his utility revolves around movement.

Lifeweaver’s Petal Platform allows the first person to step on it to raise upward which allows for tactical high ground and eliminating AoE ultimates. He also has Life Grip which allows him to pull an ally to his location. This can be used to maximize ally ultimates, rescue them from diving too deep, and even save teammates from boops.

Lifeweaver is genuinely an exciting character because of his multifaceted diversity. We can’t wait to see how the community embraces Lifeweaver and uses his unique kit in unexpected ways.