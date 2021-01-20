Patches for Horizon: Zero Dawn On PC To Slow Down

One of the more anticipated titles that is said to arrive in 2021 is Horizon Forbidden Wild. While Guerrilla Games is still hard at work with the upcoming sequel to the 2017 hit game, Horizon Zero Dawn, the developer has been working on releasing patches for the PC version of Zero Dawn that came out last year. Along with the release of Patch 1.10, which introduces several fixes for specific bugs and crashes, Guerrilla Games has announced that it will be winding down on the releases for patches on Horizon on PC to bring their full attention to Forbidden Wild.

The announcement comes with the following statement from the developer: “As our team continues development on our upcoming title Horizon Forbidden West, we are shifting to less frequent updates for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC after this patch,” adding “Please note that we will continue to monitor our community spaces as always!”

When Horizon Zero Dawn was released on PC, the game received positive reviews, with us saying, “the PC version especially is a sight to behold, so much so that returning players should absolutely consider double-dipping for the PC version of Horizon.” However, many PC players have reported some issues with this version of the game, which forced the devs to release several patches to fix these problems.

Horizon Zero Dawn was first released on February 28, 2017, for PlayStation 4.