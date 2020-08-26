PAX Online Panel Announces Lineup of Celebrity D&D Players

PAX East 2020 may have been the last in-person convention of the year, or longer, but that hasn’t stopped Penny Arcade and Reedpop from hosting another event. PAX Online is set to start in just a couple of weeks, and it’s bringing some big star power with it. We got some more details about this today with the reveal of a star-studded lineup of celebrities for the “Panel of Legends – Great D&D Tales Brought to Life in Core” panel. Focused on the new Manticore system of RPG, the panel should interest any hardcore players.

“D&D’s brightest stars will share tales from their personal campaigns, and for the first time explore them as interactive experiences inside Core, a new platform for creating and playing games,” reads the panel description. “After playing through these epic D&D memories, the panelists will then embark on a new adventure across the winning games from Core’s Dungeons & Dragons Design-A-Dungeon Contests. All of the playable D&D content revealed during the panel, including the contest winners and celebrity-inspired dungeons, will be accessible for free on the Core platform through portals in a special D&D hub world.” You can read more about the contest right here or see the video below.

So who all is involved? Here’s the full lineup…

Deborah Ann Woll (Relics & Rarities, True Blood, Daredevil)

Jerry Holkins (Acquisitions Incorporated, Penny Arcade)

Reggie Watts (The Late, Late Show with James Cordon, Comedy Bang! Bang!)

Sam Riegel (Critical Role)

Todd Kenreck – Moderator (D&D Beyond)

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods (WWE, UpUpDownDown)

And special guests from Manticore Games

This won’t be the only big panel at PAX Online, so whether you love tabletop RPGs or video games you should have plenty to dive into. PAX Online takes place from September 12th to the 20th and will have events going throughout all nine days. Be sure to watch for our coverage and watch some yourself.

Enter the Core D&D Design-a-Dungeon Contest