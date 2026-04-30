A Texas teacher branded a teen “one of her favorites,” but is now facing charges over actions she allegedly told him to keep private

Teachers are an integral part of any society, and their efforts turn a person into the best version of themselves. But sometimes the interaction between students and teachers becomes unacceptable, like it became when this student called his teacher “bruh.” However, a more shocking incident has taken place in San Antonio when a former student came forward reporting the sexual misconduct by their teacher during their time of education. She was then arrested by the San Antonio police department.

Recommended Videos

As per The Sun, the teacher named Cecilia Mueller has been accused of sexual misconduct by a student she branded one of her favorites. The incident took place almost ten years ago when one of the alleged victims was reportedly in the 5th grade. According to the alleged victim, Mueller carried out unacceptable acts, including kissing, while he was in the class closet. She reportedly had one of her own children in class during this, but she said it wouldn’t matter, as her youngster “wouldn’t remember.”

The student reported that Mueller used to create a section among students, declaring some of them her favorites. She would put them together separately in class, in the same seat, with other favorite students. He alleged that the teacher directed students to kiss each other while she observed and even used to inquire about their crushes and personal lives.

The teacher used to ask her “favorite” students to keep these interactions private

The teacher allegedly used games such as truth or dare that involved questionable physical interactions among students in her presence. The police claimed that she used to ask students to keep the details of these interactions private, telling them that it would put her in a lot of trouble. The alleged victim claimed that it all ended when he graduated from 5th grade, and then she asked him to contact her when he was 18.

San Antonio teacher arrested on child sexual assault charge; additional victims sought.



Cecilia Mueller, 46, was hired in August 2007. She taught at Lewis Elementary School until June 2019, at which point she transferred to Henderson Elementary School. https://t.co/vI3WYGzHdy pic.twitter.com/iK5eNj3bqR — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) April 28, 2026

Unfortunately, it’s not the only incident of this sort. Earlier, two female high school teachers were reported for sexual misconduct with their students. One of the teachers was from the Peoria Unified School District, while the other was from Centennial High School in Maricopa County. One of the teachers resigned, while the other was fired.

The individuals named in the allegations were Haley Beck, 27, and Angela Burlaka, 47. Reports indicate Burlaka recorded videos of students, identifying them by name before sharing, while Beck was accused of a physical encounter with a student following parental concerns. Authorities continue to investigate, with no resolution reported.

As far as Cecilia is concerned, she has been placed on leave, and the investigation is pending. She is charged with continuous sexual assault of a child. Following the news of a high school basketball coach, this is another shocking story involving a student.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy