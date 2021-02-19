Payday 2 Teases City of Gold DLC in Latest Teaser

With Payday 2’s Silk Road campaign now complete, the team is looking towards their next piece of DLC for fans to enjoy. We haven’t gotten too much information on that yet, but today is looking to drop a breadcrumb for us to theorize about. This morning on the official Overkill Software YouTube channel, the Payday 2 team unveiled the title and some teaser images for the game’s latest DLC, City of Gold. You can check out that teaser for yourself below.

The trailer doesn’t give us much concrete to go off of beyond the DLC’s title of City of Gold. Besides that though, we do get glimpses of Joy’s mask and an unknown member of what can only be assumed as an Asian mafia. This can only imply that the Payday gang is looking to rob an Asian mafia in some sort of port (assumed from the shipping contained behind the mafia member. Thanks to a sneak peek in one of their previous developer logs, we know this will all be in San Francisco’s port (explaining the name of the City of Gold).

The final piece of information comes in the form of the video’s description. It reads as follows:

“The port of San Francisco brings in a wide variety of merchandise from Asia and elsewhere, and some of it is of the more shady kind. Who knows what secrets can be uncovered in the city of gold?”

As you could’ve expected, shady merchandise of the Payday 2 familiarity will be the target. Anything beyond that though is currently unknown. Still, some form of San Francisco port should provide an interesting place for us to “conduct business.”

What are your thoughts on a San Francisco heist in Payday 2? Any theories you have thus far? Let us know in the comments below.