Payday 2 Update 202 Introduces Joe Biden Mask

As Christmas is long past us, many games are ending their holiday events to prepare for a year full of various celebrations. One such game, Payday 2, is looking to start its next celebrations quite early. Today, the team launched Update 202 which includes improvements to Crime Spree, various bug fixes, and, most surprisingly, a new mask. This mask depicts the upcoming 46th president of the United States in classically hilarious Payday 2 fashion. You can find a picture of the mask below.

The concept for the new mask was created by Twitter user Roger Mata, before being recreated by Starbreeze for use in Payday 2. He’s a solid illustrator, one that you can check out through his Instagram and ArtStation accounts. It fits perfectly with some of the other hilarious presidential masks and should make a fine addition when choosing to rob your local Harvest and Trustee Bank.

The mask isn’t all you can expect from Payday 2. On top of that, Crime Spree has been refreshed to include six more heists in the possible pool. These heists are as follows:

Breaking Feds

Shacklethorn Auction

Boiling Point

San Martín Bank

The Alesso Heist

Breakfast in Tijuana

Most of this seems to be Starbreeze cleaning up what they haven’t done yet, with these heists being from just before Payday 2’s initial halt in development and its subsequent heists upon its return. Still, it’s nice to see them joining everyone’s favorite mode for farming XP and loot. Joining that though is numerous bug fixes and adjustments. These range from different graphical issues to adjusting values for iron sights on sniper rifles and attachments on the Grom Sniper Rifle. They’re nothing to run home about, but solid fixes nonetheless. If you jump in to play the refreshed Crime Spree, be sure to let us know how the new heists fit in.

Payday 2 is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.