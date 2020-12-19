GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist: All Secondary Target Locations

The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online has a number of secondary targets that you can steal in addition to the Madrazo files, and these can increase the heist payout significantly. The only problem is that you have to find them yourself, and manually scoping out the island and finding everything yourself can be a huge pain, especially with the guards roaming around everywhere. Not only that, but the items and spawn locations are randomized for every player, so certain places where some players can find loot will be empty for others. Here are all the secondary targets for the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online.

All Secondary Targets in the GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist

There are more than 20 secondary targets in the Cayo Perico Heist, so you can bring home much more than just the Madrazo files. Getting out with millions in valuables will be difficult, but it’s manageable with a coordinated team. Scoping the island out is the first step, however, and there are goods hidden all over the place. You can see the spawn locations in the video below or keep reading for detailed descriptions of secondary target spawn locations.

Camera Secondary Targets

There are five secondary targets in the Cayo Perico Heist: Cocaine, Weed, Gold, Art, and Cash. These items can be found scattered throughout the Cayo Perico island, although their locations will be random for every player. There is a list of set spawn locations for these targets but keep in mind that some of these will be empty due to their random nature. Also, Cash and Gold are interchangeable and can spawn in the same locations, so this guide will simply refer to them as “Loot” when discussing potential spawn locations.

The first step is to check the island’s cameras for things you can steal. To access the security camera network, pull up your in-game smartphone and open the Sightseer app. Here are all the secondary targets you can find on the Cayo Perico cameras:

Basement – Primary Target

Primary Target Basement Storage – Two Loot/Two Paintings

– Two Loot/Two Paintings Office Cam 1 – One Painting

– One Painting Office Cam 2 – One Painting

One Painting West Storage Cam 1 – One Loot/One Painting

– One Loot/One Painting West Storage Cam 2 – One Loot

– One Loot North Storage Cam 1 – One Loot/Painting

– One Loot/Painting North Storage Cam 2 – One Loot

– One Loot South Storage Cam 1 – One Loot

– One Loot South Storage Cam 2 – One Loot/Painting

Be sure to fully scope out each room by rotating the cameras as far as you can left and right so you don’t miss anything.

Airstrip Secondary Targets

There are six possible secondary targets in the Airstrip in the northwestern part of the Cayo Perico island.

Directly inside of the hangar (2)

(2) Hidden at the top of a ladder in the hangar (2)

(2) In a building south of the pilot (2)

Secondary targets typically spawn on top of tables hidden out of reach behind chainlink fences. Each of these spawns in pairs, so be sure to snap pictures of both items in each area. Again, spawns are random for everyone, so some tables might be empty and the targets could be different every time.

North Dock Secondary Targets

There are five possible secondary targets in the North Dock to the east of the Airstrip of the Cayo Perico island.

In the southernmost building near a security camera (3)

(3) In a building near the northeastern security camera by the grappling hook (2)

There are a lot of useful items here like bolt cutters, a grappling hook, and guard clothing, but the valuables are the main attraction. Watch out for the guards and security cameras.

Central Complex Secondary Targets

There are nine possible secondary targets in the Central Complex located in the heart of the Cayo Perico island.

In a shed north of the security camera overlooking the main road (2)

(2) Behind a gate in the northwestern part of the Central Complex by a security camera (3)

(3) In a T-shaped building across from the Main Dock by the bend in the road (2)

(2) In a small shed just south of the Main Dock to the west of a security camera (2)

If we’re missing any secondary targets for the Cayo Perico Heist, let us know in the comments down below and we’ll update this article accordingly. The Cayo Perico Heist is available now in GTA Online on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on:December 19th, 2020