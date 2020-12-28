Pokémon GO Holiday Cup – The Best Pokémon For Your Team (December 2020)

2020 is nearly over and we have seen a lot of evolution with the Pokémon Go Battle League over the last year, including multiple variant leagues beyond the basic ones that are typically offered. Last month saw ones like the Little Cup and now the end of December is bringing what is known as the Pokémon Go Holiday Cup. This is a special variant of the existing Great Cup that puts a CP limit of 1,500, but now with a limited pool of types of Pokémon that can be used within it on top of that. The Holiday Cup for this year starts on December 28 at 1:00 pm PST and will run through January 4 at 1:00 pm PST

The Best Pokémon for the Holiday Cup in December 2020

Pokémon Go’s Holiday Cup not only has the max CP of 1,500, but also limits your selections to Normal, Grass, Electric, Ice, Flying, and Ghost types. This is sort of a random assortment of types, but there are plenty of Pokémon with them, especially with the number of dual type Pokémon out there too that have at least one of these.

As with all Pokémon Go Battle League cups, there is no guaranteed way to victory every time. Instead, you need to build a team with the best types that work both offensively and defensively against what others likely will be using. Having the types narrowed down also can help you figure out what you want to use more efficiently too, as the number of types of defend against is less than usual. For those that aren’t sure about all of the typing strengths and weaknesses, make sure to check out our typing guide as well.

Pokémon Type Fast Attack Charged Attack Strong Against Weak to Altaria Dragon and Flying Dragon Breath Sky Attack or Dragon Pulse Dragon, Fighting, Bug, Grass Ice, Rock, Dragon, Fairy Alolan Marowak Fire and Ghost Fire Spin Shadow Bone or Bone Club Bug, Steel, Grass, Ice, Ghost, Psychic, Poison, Rock, Electric, Fire Dark, Ground, Ghost, Rock, Water Obstagoon Dark and Normal Counter Night Slash or Cross Chop Normal, Rock, Ice, Dark, Steel, Ghost, Psychic Fighting, Bug, Fairy Vigoroth Normal Counter Body Slam or Brick Break Normal, Rock, Ice, Steel, Dark Fighting Alolan Graveler Rock and Electric Volt Switch Rock Blast or Stone Edge Flying, Water, Bug, Fire, Ice Ground, Water, Grass, Fighting Froslass Ice and Ghost Powder Snow Avalanche or Shadow Ball Flying, Ground, Grass, Dragon, Ghost, Psychic Rock, Ghost, Steel, Fire, Dark Diggersby Normal and Ground Mud Shot Fire Punch or Earthquake Poison, Steel, Rock, Fire, Electric, Bug, Grass, Ice Fighting, Water, Grass, Ice Stunfisk Ground and Electric Thunder Shock Mud Bomb or Discharge Flying, Water, Poison, Rock, Steel, Fire, Electric Grass, Water, Ground, Ice Skarmory Steel and Flying Air Slash Sky Attack or Brave Bird Fighting, Bug, Grass Electric, Fire Wigglytuff Normal and Fairy Charm Ice Beam or Play Rough Fighting, Dragon, Dark, Flying, Ground, Grass Poison, Steel

These are some of your best options for the Holiday Cup, though you must know that the meta can change once the cup actually begins and that can change things here. Before knowing how people will run in this cup at the start, these are the best Pokémon you can utilize for the Holiday Cup. Also don’t forget that Shadow versions of these Pokémon will be stronger in battle too, so don’t be afraid to use one of them if you have them. You may also find a better option yourself too, so make sure to play around with different combinations to find the right one just for you.