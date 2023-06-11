Image: Atlus

Persona Meets Fire Emblem in Persona 5 Tactica, out on November 17, according to the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 trailer. If you enjoy tactical role-playing games, you’ll love Persona 5 Tactica. This game brings the mechanics of the popular Persona series to life with new features like Affinities and One Mores, presented in a tabletop format. Based on leaks and the Xbox Games Showcase announcement trailer, we have gathered all the information on Persona 5 Tactica and its connection to the Persona 5 franchise.

What is Persona 5 Tactica?

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled adventure with Persona 5 Tactica, the latest strategy RPG featuring the legendary Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Mark your calendars for November 17, 2023, and experience this thrilling addition to the Persona franchise on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Embark on an exciting journey with the Phantom Thieves in Persona Tactica, which takes place between the events of the Persona 5 series. The team finds themselves in a strange world filled with disorder and authoritarianism after leaving Café Leblanc. To upend oppressive regimes and ignite a rebellion, they team up with a rebel commander. Discover various realms and unearth concealed realities in this captivating universe.

In this captivating tale, additional characters will join your team as you lead the charge for revolution. To secure triumph, strategically position your units on grid-based levels and use special attacks such as Summon Persona and Powerful Attacks to your advantage. With ten playable characters and over 230 demons to fuse and equip, you can chart your course toward liberation. This innovative approach to the Persona series offers a harmonious blend of ease and complexity, ensuring a seamless gameplay experience.

Here is the official announcement trailer for Persona 5 Tactica:

