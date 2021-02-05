Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis 2nd Closed Beta Delayed

The 1st Closed Beta of Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis was a great success in regards to data acquisition and feedback, and a 2nd one was planned after a certain time frame. However, based on today’s announcement from the JP official website, the 2nd phase will be unfortunately delayed, due to multiple misbehaviors found in the graphics engine and more. Based on a rough translation of the original post, the following was mentioned:

“Thank you for your cooperation in the first closed test of PSO2: NGS, which was conducted from Friday, January 29, 2021 to Sunday β January 31, 2021.

With your help, we were able to see in-game graphics and data sharing issues in PSO2:NGS and PSO2, as well as temporarily high server load.

We would like to conduct the 2nd closed test after some bug fixes β measures against server load.

* It is expected to take time to fix the target defects and take measures against server load.

In addition, we will change the timing of the 2nd closed test that we announced as scheduled in february β notification email.

Detailed implementation timing will be announced at a later date.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding.”

While the above is bad news for those that were eagerly waiting for the 2nd Closed Beta to start, I personally would prefer to see a bug-free version of the game, to have a better look to its features and gameplay. Taking more time to fix anything needed, will for sure have a positive impact to the game, so we all need wait and see what they have in store for us.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is set to release on a later date in 2021.